Indianapolis Colts Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Shane Steichen and Co.

The Indianapolis Colts will look to add a new generation of stars to their squad with their seven NFL draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft in April. But first, the team will invite some draft candidates on a "top-30 visit" to their facilities.

Each NFL team is allowed to invite up to 30 prospects to tour their facilities before the annual draft. Teams are free to utilize these on any players eligible for the draft.

Candidates usually have the opportunity to look around the team facilities and interact with the coaches and administrative executives during top-30 visits. A team can also use this time to watch a prospect's film to gain a better understanding of their style of play.

We will look at most of the prospects that the Colts have previously met with or still intend to meet on top-30 visits this offseason.

Tracking the Indianapolis Colts' top 30 pre-draft visits

1) Quinn Ewers (quarterback) - Texas

Quinn Ewers will visit the Indianapolis Colts' facility for a top-30 visit, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Ewers completed 64.9% of his throws for 9,128 yards, 67 touchdowns and 24 interceptions during his three seasons with the Texas Longhorns.

Although Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson are expected to contend for the starting quarterback position in 2025, Ewers may be the third quarterback available on the Colts’ 53-man roster.

2) Bryce Cabeldue (offensive lineman) - Kansas

Tony Pauline reports that Bryce Cabeldue, a former offensive lineman for Kansas, will make a 30-visit to the Indianapolis Colts.

Cabeldue made 47 career starts at Kansas, 36 of them as a right tackle and 11 as a left tackle. He performed 30 reps on the bench press and ran a 4.95-second 40-yard dash with a 1.71 10-yard split at his pro day.

3) Alfred Collins (defensive tackle) - Texas

Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network reports that Alfred Collins will be visiting the Colts in the next few days as part of a top-30 visit. During his five years at Texas, the 6-foot-6, 332-pound defensive lineman recorded 73 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, an interception, 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and 12 pass breakups.

4) B.J. Mayes (defensive back) - Texas A&M

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Sports, Texas A&M cornerback B.J. Mayes will also visit Indianapolis as part of a top-30 visit. After previously playing for the University of Incarnate Word and the University of Alabama in Birmingham, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back transferred to Texas A&M in 2024.

He produced 20 total tackles, four interceptions, five pass breakups and a recovered fumble in 2024.

5) Dalton Cooper (offensive tackle) - Oklahoma State

Additionally, the Colts will invite Dalton Cooper, who played in college for six years, for a top-30 visit, according to Aaron Wilson. Cooper played his final two seasons at Oklahoma State after spending his first four seasons with Texas State.

6) Elijah Ponder (linebacker) - Cal Poly

Elijah Ponder performed exceptionally well during his pro day workout, with a 40-yard dash timing of 4.57 seconds, a vertical jump of 41 inches, and 24 reps of the bench press. Tony Pauline claims that the Indianapolis Colts have booked him for a top-30 visit after that performance.

Ponder recorded seven sacks and 38 pressures in the 2024 campaign.

