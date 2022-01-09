Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 18

NFL Week 18 features an AFC South divisional clash between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts will enter the game with the simplest scenario to clinch their spot in the NFL Playoffs. If they win their game in Jacksonville, they are officially in the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars have long been eliminated from playoff contention, they will look to play the role of spoilers against their division rivals. Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence will try to end a frustrating 2021 NFL season on a high note. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will look to put an exclamation point on a dominant year.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars injury report for NFL Week 18

Indianapolis Colts injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status DeForest Buckner DT Knee Questionable Xavier Rhodes CB Hamstring Out

The Indianapolis Colts will enter NFL Week 18 with just two players listed on the official injury report. That's the good news, the bad news is that both players are very important to their defense.

One of their top defensive backs, Xavier Rhodes, has officially been ruled out for Week 18 with a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, one of the Colts' best players overall, is listed as questionable with a knee injury. He was unable to practice at all this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status James O'Shaughnessy TE Hip Out

The Jacksonville Jaguars have listed just one player in their final injury report for NFL Week 18. Tight end James O'Shaughnessy has officially been ruled out with a hip injury after being unable to practice at all this week.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars starting lineup for NFL Week 18

Indianapolis Colts starting lineup

QB - Carson Wentz | RB - Jonathan Taylor | WR - Michael Pittman, T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal | TE - Jack Doyle | OL - Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Braden Smith

DL - Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner (Q), Grover Stewart, Al-Quadin Muhammad | LB - Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin | CB - Rock Ya-Sin, Kenny Moore II | S - Khari Willis, Andrew Sendejo | K - Michael Badgley | P - Rigoberto Sanchez

Jacksonville Jaguars starting lineup

QB - Trevor Lawrence | RB - Dare Ogunbowale | WR - Laviska Shenault Jr., Marvin Jones Jr., Tavon Austin | TE - Chris Manhertz | OL - Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, Ben Bartch, Jawaan Taylor

DL - Malcom Brown, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris | LB - Josh Allen, Damien Wilson, Myles Jack, K'Lavon Chaisson | CB - Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell | S - Daniel Thomas, Andrew Wingard | K - Matthew Wright | P - Logan Cooke

Edited by David Nyland