Indianapolis Colts vs New York Jets box score, match player stats and summary feat. Anthony Richardson's return

The Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets met in Week 11 of the NFL season. Both teams started the year with big expectations, but for different reasons, they entered the game with losing records and controversies around quarterback play.

The key storyline for the game was Anthony Richardson's return to the starter spot. The Colts quarterback returned after spending two weeks on the bench, with veteran Joe Flacco throwing five interceptions in two games. The second-year quarterback scored a rushing touchdown to mark his return.

Aaron Rodgers' performance, though, was once again disappointing, with the veteran quarterback not surpassing the 20 passing yards until after the two-minute warning. There have been already multiple reports of owner Woody Johnson not confirming that Rodgers will return to the team in 2025.

Indianapolis Colts vs New York Jets box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score Indianapolis Colts 3 10 3 12 28 New York Jets 0 7 10 10 27

The Colts had to fight until the end, but they were able to walk away with the victory in New York. They had a 13-0 advantage until the two-minute warning, but the Jets scored a touchdown right before the half, and when they returned from the locker room, another touchdown had then leading the game.

However, Indianapolis didn't let it go and kept trading scores with their opponent. In the end, they scored the final touchdown of the game to move the score to 28-27, and although they couldn't convert the 2-point conversion, the defense closed out the game.

Indianapolis Colts box score

Quarterback

Quarterback Passing Yds Completions Pass Atts Pass TDs INTs Rush yds Rush att Anthony Richardson 272 20 30 1 0 32 10

It was a great performance from Richardson in his first game back. He threw a touchdown, ran for another one, and more importantly, had no turnovers in the game, while Joe Flacco had five interceptions in the previous two exhibitions.

Rushing and receiving

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Jonathan Taylor 24 57 0 1 3 0 Adonai Mitchell 1 2 0 1 33 0 Josh Downs 0 0 0 5 84 0 Michael Pittman 0 0 0 5 46 0 Drew Ogletree 0 0 0 1 8 0 Mo Alie-Cox 0 0 0 2 17 0 Trey Sermon 0 0 0 1 3 0 Alec Pierce 0 0 0 3 74 0





Defense

Player Tackles (Total) Sacks Interceptions E.J. Speed 9 0 0 Jaylon Jones 4 0 0 Kenny Moore 8 0 0 Kwity Paye 7 2 0 Nick Cross 4 0 0 Grant Stuard 4 0 0 Zaire Franklin 4 0 0 Ashton Dulin 3 0 0 Laiatu Latu 3 1 0 Samuel Womack III 1 0 0 DeForest Buckner 5 0 0 Taven Bryan 1 0 0 Dayo Odeyingbo 3 0 0 Tyler Goodson 1 0 0 Raekwon Davis 2 0 0 Segun Olobi 2 0 0 Julian Blackmon 1 0 0 - 0 0 0

Kwity Paye was one of the stars of the second half. He had multiple sacks and ended the game by getting Aaron Rodgers to the ground in the final play. A supreme exhibition.

New York Jets box score

Quarterback

Quarterback Passing Yds Completions Pass Atts Pass TDs INTs Rush yds Rush att Aaron Rodgers 184 22 29 2 0 7 1

His numbers improved throughout the game, but NFL fans booed the Jets' offense and Rodgers in the first half as most of their drives stalled. The quarterback flipped the script on the second half, throwing for a pair of touchdowns and making excellent connections in the red zone.

Rushing and receiving

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Breece Hall 16 78 1 7 43 1 Tyler Conklin 1 0 0 1 7 0 Davante Adams 0 0 0 6 72 0 Garrett Wilson 0 0 0 4 18 0 Braelon Allen 2 6 0 0 0 0 Xavier Gipson 0 0 0 1 17 0 Kenny Yeboah 0 0 0 1 11 0 Malachi Corley 0 0 0 1 10 0





Defense

Player Tackles (Total) Sacks Interceptions Jamien Sherwood 6 0 0 Chuck Clark 6 0 0 Quincy Williams 6 0 0 Jalen Mills 6 0 0 Micheal Clemons 8 0 0 Chazz Surratt 4 0 0 Sauce Gardner 4 0 0 Quinnen Williams 7 1 0 Javon Kinlaw 5 1 0 D.J, Reed 4 0 0 Leonard Taylor 2 0 0 Eric Watts 3 0 0 Michael Carter 3 0 0 Will McDonald 2 0 0 Isaiah Davis 1 0 0 Sam Eguavoen 1 0 0 Haason Reddick 1 0 0 Isaiah Oliver 3 0 0

