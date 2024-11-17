Indianapolis Colts vs New York Jets box score, match player stats and summary feat. Anthony Richardson's return

  • home icon
By Henrique Bulio
Modified Nov 17, 2024 23:09 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty
Anthony Richardson returned to play for the Colts - Source: Getty

The Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets met in Week 11 of the NFL season. Both teams started the year with big expectations, but for different reasons, they entered the game with losing records and controversies around quarterback play.

The key storyline for the game was Anthony Richardson's return to the starter spot. The Colts quarterback returned after spending two weeks on the bench, with veteran Joe Flacco throwing five interceptions in two games. The second-year quarterback scored a rushing touchdown to mark his return.

Aaron Rodgers' performance, though, was once again disappointing, with the veteran quarterback not surpassing the 20 passing yards until after the two-minute warning. There have been already multiple reports of owner Woody Johnson not confirming that Rodgers will return to the team in 2025.

Indianapolis Colts vs New York Jets box score

TeamFirst Quarter Second QuarterThird Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score
Indianapolis Colts31031228
New York Jets07101027

The Colts had to fight until the end, but they were able to walk away with the victory in New York. They had a 13-0 advantage until the two-minute warning, but the Jets scored a touchdown right before the half, and when they returned from the locker room, another touchdown had then leading the game.

However, Indianapolis didn't let it go and kept trading scores with their opponent. In the end, they scored the final touchdown of the game to move the score to 28-27, and although they couldn't convert the 2-point conversion, the defense closed out the game.

Indianapolis Colts box score

Quarterback

QuarterbackPassing YdsCompletionsPass AttsPass TDsINTsRush ydsRush att
Anthony Richardson2722030103210

It was a great performance from Richardson in his first game back. He threw a touchdown, ran for another one, and more importantly, had no turnovers in the game, while Joe Flacco had five interceptions in the previous two exhibitions.

Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Jonathan Taylor24570130
Adonai Mitchell1201330
Josh Downs0005840
Michael Pittman0005460
Drew Ogletree000180
Mo Alie-Cox0002170
Trey Sermon000130
Alec Pierce0003740

Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)Sacks
Interceptions
E.J. Speed900
Jaylon Jones400
Kenny Moore800
Kwity Paye720
Nick Cross400
Grant Stuard400
Zaire Franklin400
Ashton Dulin300
Laiatu Latu310
Samuel Womack III100
DeForest Buckner500
Taven Bryan100
Dayo Odeyingbo300
Tyler Goodson100
Raekwon Davis200
Segun Olobi200
Julian Blackmon100
-000

Kwity Paye was one of the stars of the second half. He had multiple sacks and ended the game by getting Aaron Rodgers to the ground in the final play. A supreme exhibition.

New York Jets box score

Quarterback

QuarterbackPassing YdsCompletionsPass AttsPass TDsINTsRush ydsRush att
Aaron Rodgers18422292071

His numbers improved throughout the game, but NFL fans booed the Jets' offense and Rodgers in the first half as most of their drives stalled. The quarterback flipped the script on the second half, throwing for a pair of touchdowns and making excellent connections in the red zone.

Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Breece Hall167817431
Tyler Conklin100170
Davante Adams0006720
Garrett Wilson0004180
Braelon Allen260000
Xavier Gipson 0001170
Kenny Yeboah0001110
Malachi Corley0001100

Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)Sacks
Interceptions
Jamien Sherwood600
Chuck Clark600
Quincy Williams600
Jalen Mills600
Micheal Clemons800
Chazz Surratt400
Sauce Gardner400
Quinnen Williams710
Javon Kinlaw510
D.J, Reed400
Leonard Taylor200
Eric Watts300
Michael Carter300
Will McDonald 200
Isaiah Davis100
Sam Eguavoen100
Haason Reddick100
Isaiah Oliver300

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

