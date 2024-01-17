Inside the NFL cast: Meet the crew of Emmy-winning sports show headed to Netflix

Inside the NFL is set to get a new home as the 2023 NFL season ends. The award-winning show has been on "The CW" since June 2023.

Part of the agreement stipulates that after the platform exclusively airs the first-run episode of the show every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, new episodes will be added to Netflix on Wednesday by noon PT.

It means that new episodes of the show will be added to Netflix through the week after the Super Bowl. The deal will cover the United States of America.

Meet the team members of Inside the NFL

Inside the NFL has seen some legends on the panel over the years, and its current format is no different.

The show is hosted by former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and Super Bowl winner Ryan Clark. He's joined by the panel by former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder, iconic Cincinnati Bengals wideout Chad Johnson, Super Bowl-winning former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler.

A deep dive into the Inside the NFL team

Ryan Clark, host

Ryan Clark is a one-time Pro Bowler and 2008 Super Bowl winner with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed a 13-year NFL career and has made a name for himself in broadcasting.

In 2023, Clark became the host of Inside the NFL. He was named the winner of the "Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst" category at the 44th annual Sports Emmy Awards in 2023.

Channing Crowder, panelist

Crowder represented the Miami Dolphins for most of his NFL career and has since made a name for himself as a broadcaster and podcaster.

The Florida alum had a stellar college football career and won a slew of awards with the Florida Gators. He went on to have a decent NFL career and has been an on-air personality ever since.

Crowder has been a panelist on Inside the NFL since the show first moved to The CW in 2023. Netflix subscribers will soon be able to catch him and the rest of the team on the streaming giants.

Chad Johnson, panelist

Johnson is a Cincinnati Bengals legend. The future Hall of Famer owns nearly every Bengals receiving record. Johnson enjoyed an 11-year NFL career and was named to the first-team All-Pro three times, second-team All-Pro once and six Pro Bowl selections.

Johnson last played in the NFL in 2011, when he enjoyed a solitary season with the New England Patriots, before retiring. He has since become a full-time broadcaster. Like the rest of the current iteration of Inside the NFL, Johnson joined in 2023.

Chris Long, panelist

Long is one of just six players to win consecutive Super Bowls for different franchises, having won Super Bowl LI with the New England Patriots and Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He enjoyed an 11-year playing career and became a broadcaster on his retirement. Long joined the Inside the NFL team in 2023 after the show moved to The CW. He's the show's resident defensive specialist.

Jay Cutler, panelist

The former NFL quarterback is a Chicago Bears legend and one of the 100 greatest Bears of all time.

Cutler is a one-time Pro Bowler and spent most of his NFL career with the Bears. He retired from professional football in 2017 after a brief spell with the Miami Dolphins.

Following his retirement, Cutler entered the world of broadcasting and has been a success on the field. He became a panelist on Inside the NFL in 2023 and has been an integral part of the show ever since.

When does Inside the NFL premiere on Netflix?

Netflix has announced that the last five episodes of the show for the 2023-24 season will premiere on its platform every Wednesday. It's part of the CW deal, which became the show's home in 2023.

Hence, a new episode of the show will air exclusively every Tuesday at 8 p.m. and will be uploaded to its millions of subscribers on Netflix. It will happen every Wednesday by 3 p.m. ET until the week after the Super Bowl game.