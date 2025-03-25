Insider Notes on Boston College, Marshall Pro Day: Saints eyeing OLs, Falcons’ interest in Mike Green, and more

I’m told there were as many as nine offensive line coaches on hand to watch the Boston College duo of Drew Kendall and Ozzy Trapilo, both Day 3 picks.

Kendall, a center who is the son of former Boston College great and NFL veteran Pete Kendall, completed the vertical jump and broad jump, the only testing events he did not participate in at the combine.

Kendall had been struggling with a significant high ankle sprain he suffered during the Pinstripe Bowl, yet despite the injury, he participated in the Shrine Bowl. His arm length at the combine came in at 31 3/4 inches, more than a half inch shorter than the measurement at the Shrine, which was 32 3/8 inches.

If you’ve followed my pro-day reporting, you’ll notice there has been a significant difference in arm length measurements at the combine versus pro-day workouts, the Senior Bowl or the Shrine Bowl.

Trapilo, who just did position drills Monday, is another example. His arm length at the Senior Bowl was 33 1/2 inches, while the combine mark was an even 33 inches. The overall feeling is the measurements in Indianapolis were shorter than they should’ve been.

Trapilo and Kendall met with the New Orleans Saints last night, the New England Patriots this morning and also had a meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Los Angeles Chargers ran the offensive line drills and the Philadelphia Eagles as well as Carolina Panthers had coaches on hand.

Defensive tackle Cameron Horsley, who did not run at the combine, timed 5.02 seconds in the 40, 7.64 seconds in the three-cone and 4.74 seconds in the short shuttle. He also completed 26 reps on the bench. Horsley looked terrific in position drills, which were run by the Dallas Cowboys.

Donovan Ezeiruaku did not participate in anything on Monday. The pass rusher, who did not run the 40 at the combine, told teammates he had a hamstring issue that prevented him from running Monday.

Notes from Marshall Pro Day

Raheem Morris - 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

There was a big crowd at Marshall pro day, as people came to see pass rusher Mike Green. I posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was one of the big-name attendees, and soon after that, I learned Atlanta had most of its front office on hand. The Washington Commanders also had a significant presence at the workout.

Green did not run the 40, but he did run the shuttles from what I was told. He participated in drills and looked terrific. He was athletic, explosive, and strong, and at one point, it looked as though he would flip over the sled.

Offensive tackle Jeremy Jones, a transfer from Tulsa who did not give up a sack this season and shut down the Ohio State and Virginia Tech pass rushers, looked good in drills and secured himself as a PFA. Measuring 6-foot-4.5 and 307 pounds, Jones projects to guard on Sundays.

The teams other senior offensive tackle, Elijah Ellis, had a good pro-day workout. The former Baylor lineman measured 6-foot-6, 337 pounds with arms that reached 35 ½ inches. He time 5.27 seconds in the forty and looked good in position drills.

Notes from UTSA Pro Day

Cornerback Zah Frazier, who was not graded coming into the season but is now looked upon as a definite Day 3 prospect, sat on most of his combine numbers, though he did improve his vertical jump by a half inch, touching 37 inches. He also completed 14 reps on the bench. Frazier, who participated in the Shrine Bowl, looked terrific in position drills.

The Saints, Falcons, and San Francisco 49ers sent coaches and scouts specifically to watch Frazier, who has a fifth-round grade on my board.

Notes from Eastern Washington & Cal Poly Pro Day

Some pro-day workouts that took place earlier this month to catch up on included a pair of Shrine Bowl participants.

Efton Chism, the sensationally productive wideout from Eastern Washington, took part in the Washington State Pro Day. His 40 times came in just over 4.6 seconds, yet Chism’s three-cone timed 6.77 seconds and his short shuttle 4.06 seconds.

Chism caught 120 passes for 1,311 yards and 13 TDs this season after 83/927/8 the prior year. He was one of my small-school sleepers from September as a slot receiver prospect who brings return skills.

The receiver-needy Seattle Seahawks like Chism, who will also be taking a trip to see the Baltimore Ravens on an official-30 visit.

Cal-Poly pass rusher Elijah Ponder, who was graded as a late-round prospect before the season, had a sensational pro day workout. He timed 4.57 seconds in the pouring rain on a turf field, hit 41 inches in the vertical jump, and completed 24 reps on the bench.

Over the past two seasons, Ponder totaled 17 sacks and 25.5 TFLs. He has an official-30 visit with the Indianapolis Colts.

