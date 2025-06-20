Insider notes on Cardinals: Questionable selection of Walter Nolen, Will Johnson's injury concerns, and more

Despite using early first-round picks at receiver and on the offensive line the past two drafts, the Cardinals still needed help at those positions entering this year’s selection process. They also needed additional talent on the defensive line, despite addressing the position in the first round last year.

The Cardinals had a host of good players who could fill needs that were available to them when they were called to the clock with the 16th pick and settled on defensive lineman Walter Nolen. The athletic junior is a playmaker who can line up at defensive tackle or end in a three-man line, which he’ll do in Arizona. Nolen is explosive, mobile and comes with a lot of growth potential. There’s a bit of risk with this selection but if Nolen gets stronger, this will be a home-run pick.

In Round 2, they took cornerback Will Johnson, the best player at his position who dropped due to injury concerns. Johnson has a knee issue and other maladies that concerned teams, and truth be told, he did not play well in the six games he was on the field in 2024. Yet prior to the start of the season and the foot injury that sidelined him, Johnson was widely graded as a top-six prospect, and justifiably so. He was a shutdown corner for Michigan as a freshman and sophomore that opponents purposely stayed away from.

Jordan Burch was the selection in Round 3, and like the prior two selections, he’s a player with great upside but also comes with risk. Throughout his college career, first with South Carolina then Oregon, Burch flashed the ability to take over games as a pass rusher who stood over tackle or came out of a three-point stance. He made a lot of plays in backside pursuit with his athleticism, proving he was more than an up-the-field defender. Injuries and inconsistency plagued Burch much of the past three seasons, yet scouts are in awe of his potential.

Arizona looked to the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes with their next two picks, selecting linebacker Cody Simon in the fourth round then cornerback Denzel Burke a frame later.

Simon is a polished three-down defender and a terrific off-ball linebacker who plays with great instincts and intensity. For all the headlining talent on the Buckeyes defense, Simon was probably the most consistent player on the unit.

Burke looked terrific early during his career at OSU then watched his game fall off, and he was often victimized last season. Yet like Will Johnson, there was a time when he was a shutdown cornerback and looked like a potential first-round pick.

Sixth-round pick Hayden Conner is a tough, workmanlike offensive lineman who could back up at guard. Last-round pick Kitan Crawford is an explosive athlete with terrific speed and next-level size. He flashes ability and comes with an upside, yet he must complete his game.

The Cardinals were not very active in the UDFA market, though they did sign two solid linemen. Josh Fryar is a strong and durable offensive lineman who will get a chance to back up at right tackle or guard. Elijah Simmons is a large, explosive nose tackle who will make a roster somewhere in the league.

Grade - B: There is a lot of boom or bust in this draft. Can Walter Nolen take his game to the next level and become a consistent playmaker? Can Will Johnson and Jordan Burch stay healthy and return to prior playing form? Which Denzel Burke will we see once camp opens in July? As with most drafts, time will tell, and the Cardinals collection of picks is one of the most interesting of the 32 teams.

