Insider notes on Chargers 2025 Draft: Omarion Hampton fits perfectly with Jim Harbaugh, Tre Harris' consistency and more

There were a lot of directions the Chargers could go early in the draft, but the overwhelming belief was they would look for a skill player, preferably a receiver or tight end. An interior defensive lineman was also in the mix. In the end, the team came out of the draft with players at all those positions, spread out over its nine selections.

During the week of the draft, I reported that the Chargers were interested in running back Omarion Hampton and even had the team taking him in my second-to-last mock draft. And when the Broncos passed on the big ball carrier, Los Angeles scooped him up in the first round. As I reported, the Chargers signed running back Najee Harris in free agency, but only to a one-year deal. Hampton is a great fit for Jim Harbaugh’s offense, and as the team continues to strengthen its offensive line, this is a selection people will look back upon fondly.

The team hopes second-round selection Tre Harris will fill the need at receiver, as he’s a bigger pass catcher with solid hands. Harris displayed consistent progress on the college field, stepping up his game after transferring from Louisiana Tech to Mississippi. He’s not a fast or quick receiver, which is why I had him graded later in the rounds, yet he brings much needed youth to the position.

I like the selection of Jamaree Caldwell in Round 3, as he’s an explosive interior defensive lineman with excellent size. Caldwell must add power to his game and play to his size, as his 330-pound frame is too easily locked up by blocks.

Kyle Kennard was terrific value in Round 4, and though he’s not a great athlete, he is an explosive pass rusher who fits the Chargers’ 3-4 alignment. With 34-year-old Khalil Mack nearing the end of his brilliant NFL career, Kennard is a natural replacement.

The Chargers ended up with two pass-catching steals in the fifth round. KeAndre Lambert-Smith was one of the most underrated and undervalued receivers in this draft. He was the best receiver at Penn State in 2023 before a falling out with the coaching staff prompted a move to Auburn, where he produced a career-best in receiving yards (981) and touchdown catches (eight). His pass-catching numbers were never off the charts, but at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds with 4.37-second speed, Lambert-Smith has tremendous upside. In my opinion, this was a better selection than Tre Harris in the second round.

The other pick in the fifth round was Oronde Gadsden II. How would I describe the tight end from Syracuse? Simple, take everything I just said about Lambert-Smith and multiply it by 10. How and why Gadsden fell out of Day 2 is stunning to me. The former receiver made a seamless transition to tight end last season then looked natural and easily moved about the field during Shrine Bowl practices at 245 pounds, about 20 pounds heavier than his playing weight. He needs to improve his blocking, something he rarely did in college, yet as I stated multiple times in the lead-up to the draft, I believe that Gadsden will eventually be one of the best tight ends from this class.

Branson Taylor was a mobile tackle at Pittsburgh and could be an inexpensive swing lineman for the Chargers. RJ Mickens was more great value for the team, as he was a playmaking safety with a complete game at Clemson who ran and tested much better than anyone thought possible at the combine.

Trikweze Bridges was an interesting selection in the final round. I attended the first college game he ever played back in 2021 when Oregon went to Columbus and beat the Buckeyes. Bridges was sensational that day at safety, and I thought I was witnessing the next great defensive back from the Oregon program. His career flatlined at Oregon, and Bridges transferred to Florida where he started the second half of the season at cornerback. He’s a terrific athlete who, though still listed at cornerback, could do well in a zone system facing the action. Expect Bridges to make a practice squad this fall.

The Chargers made several interesting post-draft signings on offense. Receiver Luke Grimm fits the mold of every other receiver on the roster: tough, dependable and physical. Guard Nash Jones was a terrific signing, as he is a prototypical Jim Harbaugh offensive lineman and has a real chance to make the roster. Offensive tackle Savion Washington is big and athletic and has upside, yet he showed little consistency or significant improvement on the college level. I would expect him to hang out on the practice squad. Many thought running back Raheim Sanders should have been selected in the middle of Day 3, as he’s a big, downhill pounder carrying the ball. In other words, a Jim Harbaugh type of running back.

Grade - B+: My only issue with this draft is Tre Harris in the second round, though he upgrades the receiver position. The Chargers filled a lot of needs with talented players, added depth and brought in future replacements for aging veterans. Right off the bat, Los Angeles could have as many as three starters from this group and at least two more who contribute in 2025.

