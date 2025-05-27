Insider notes on Chiefs 2025 Draft: Josh Simmons to follow Patrick Mahomes' path, surprising Omarr Norman-Lott pick and more

The Kansas City Chiefs were exposed in Super Bowl LIX, as the Philadelphia Eagles flat-out kicked their butts. The team needed a lot of help on both sides of the line of scrimmage. A receiver was also needed, as was help in the secondary.

NFL: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

After trading back one slot in the first round, the Chiefs selected offensive tackle Josh Simmons as the frame closed out, marking the third consecutive draft the team selected an offensive tackle within the initial 100 picks. If this works out the way Kansas City hopes, it could have its starting left tackle for years to come. Simmons is incredibly talented, and his game was on the rise before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in October. He’s a natural pass-blocking tackle who is athletic and, yet the injury is likely to keep him on the sidelines until October at the very least. The team signed Jaylon Moore in free agency and won’t need Simmons to play, and Kansas City can be patient with him, as they were with Patrick Mahomes.

In Round 2, Kansas City addressed the other side of the line of scrimmage, selecting Omarr Norman-Lott. While this selection may come as a surprise to some, I had been hearing and reporting since Tennessee’s pro day that Norman-Lott was going to be a Day 2 pick, possibly as early as the second round. He’s an explosive one-gap playmaker who was considered as the top pass-rushing interior lineman in this draft by several teams. While he lacks great size as well as growth potential, he’ll be a terrific fit lining up next to Chris Jones.

The Chiefs had a pair of picks in the third round and continued to strengthen their defense with pass rusher Ashton Gillotte then cornerback Nohl Williams. Gillotte is a relentless pass rusher coming off a disappointing season, yet he’ll be a great fit off the edge in the Chiefs’ four-man line. Williams is a playmaking corner with terrific ball skills. He’s projected as an outside cornerback, though I personally like him better in zone coverage versus man schemes.

The receiver position was addressed in the fourth round with Jalen Royals, a player who is well-liked in the scouting community. Royals possesses nice size and reliable hands, and he ran much faster than anyone expected at the combine. The Chiefs have depth at the receiver position, which Royals adds to, yet no true standout.

Jeffery Bassa was great value in Round 5. He’s a terrific off-ball linebacker with potential at a variety of spots. In a worst-case scenario, Bass will be a backup this season and play on special teams.

Last-round selection Brashard Smith was also good value. A former receiver turned running back, Smith is a terrific athlete with outstanding speed who can be used as a situation back as well as a receiver either out of the backfield or in the slot.

Kansas City made two intriguing UDFA signings, tight end Jake Briningstool and defensive back Glendon Miller. Both have shown skill in the past as well as upside, but both Briningstool and Miller failed to meet expectations last season, which led to their drops out of the draft. With Travis Kelce on the downside of his Hall of Fame career, Briningstool could be the eventual replacement or at least the second tight end for the team if he gets his game back to where it was in 2023. Miller offers possibilities in dime packages playing over the receiver or lining up in zone coverage.

Grade - A-: The Chiefs rebounded well after their disastrous Super Bowl performance, bringing in talented players that will fill holes on the roster this season and, in the case of Josh Simmons, in 2026. The team also came away with terrific value on the final day of the draft, and I expect many of the selections to make the roster, a terrific feat for a franchise that’s been in the Super Bowl five of the past six years.

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

