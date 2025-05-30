Insider notes on Falcons 2025 Draft: Jalon Walker's red flags, signing poor-man version of Kyle Pitts, and more

The Atlanta Falcons entered the draft needing help on all three levels of defense and addressed most of them with their limited number of picks. In doing so, they made a surprising trade that ended with Atlanta leaving the draft with two of the event’s best pass rushers.

Jalon Walker, graded by many as a top-10 prospect and justifiably so, made a precipitous drop down draft boards. When he fell to the 15th pick, he was too good to pass up for Atlanta. Walker is incredibly athletic and explosive and offers potential as a three-down defender. Wrongly broad brushed as an edge rusher, Walker shows the ability to play off the line and gets downfield in coverage and across the field in backside pursuit. There were concerns about Walker’s growth potential, as he measured 6-foot-1 at the combine and teams believe he’s physically tapped out. As I reported on Day 2 of the draft, Walker also has a shoulder injury that raised red flags. I recently found out the shoulder issue could interfere with his rookie season.

The Falcons jumped back into the first round to select James Pearce Jr., the player they initially coveted. One could argue Pearce is more athletic, bigger and has better growth potential than Walker, though he was not as impactful in 2024 and did not display the same level of progress on the field. Regardless, his upside is incredible, a big reason why Atlanta surrendered a first round pick in 2026 to move up to acquire Pearce.

The team went safety in Rounds 3 and 4, selecting Xavier Watts then Billy Bowman respectively, and got great value with both. Watts is a tough, heady defensive back coming off a terrific campaign. He makes as many plays with his head as he does athleticism, and Watts was tremendous during the College Football Playoff. Bowman has better range in center field and can comfortably play over the slot receiver. He entered the season with third-round grades, but he disappointed scouts, which led to his drop into the final day of the draft.

Jack Nelson was taken early in the seventh round, and this could end up a terrific selection. Nelson looked as though he would be the next great lineman from the Wisconsin program when he started for the Badgers as a sophomore, yet his game never progressed. Nelson has power and size as well as growth potential and offers possibilities on the right side.

The Falcons did the best job of any team in the league signing UDFAs, and as many as five could make the roster.

Cornerback Cobee Bryant was a legitimate middle-round choice, though his flashy sometimes mouthy style did not sit well with teams. Bryant was terrific during the two days he participated in Shrine Bowl practices and, as I reported, he let everyone know about it. Bryant has the cover skills, tenacity and instincts to line up as a dime back.

Malik Verdon fell out of the draft due to a shoulder issue, yet when healthy and at the top of his game, he’s a playmaking strong safety.

Nick Nash was one of the best and most productive receivers in all of college football last season, and it was a surprise to many he was not drafted. Nash is a natural pass catcher, yet average size and speed led to his drop out of the seven rounds.

Tight end Joshua Simon is a poor man’s version of Kyle Pitts and a great fit in Atlanta. He’s a terrific athlete and a true downfield threat at tight end.

Nate Carter could be the sleeper of the group. He did not have great production at Michigan State last year, yet when he was hitting on all cylinders, Carter was impossible to stop. He’s a big-play running back with home run-hitting speed, which the Falcons need at the position.

Grade - B: I forced myself to downgrade the Falcons from a B+ because so much of their grade will rest on the results of James Pearce compared to the draft capital they gave away to acquire him. In a best-case scenario, the Falcons solved their pass-rushing and safety needs for the next decade and also came away with some gems after the draft.

