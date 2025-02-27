Insider Notes from NFL Combine Day 3: Mark Andrews’ future with Ravens, Combine workouts losing importance, Milton Williams’ free agency, and more

It’s Thursday at the combine, and the first group of players is set to take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium this afternoon for opening workouts. The next few days will be busy, not only with player-related combine events but also with free agency and contract extension discussions.

Courtland Sutton's contract extension

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos - Source: Imagn

Earlier this week, I mentioned that the Denver Broncos and Courtland Sutton’s team would meet to discuss extending the contract of the team’s star receiver. I can tell you that opening talks between the two sides, which happened just a day ago in Indianapolis, have been encouraging.

I’m told both sides expressed an interest in getting a deal done that will keep the star receiver with the team long past the upcoming season. Sutton wants to remain a Bronco, and Denver wants to keep him on the roster.

That being the case, I do not feel anything is imminent, and it could be a couple of months before the two sides get down to the nitty-gritty. It will come down to Denver coming to terms on the dollar amount Sutton is looking for. The 2018 second-round pick is in the final year of his contract.

The NFL Combine losing its importance?

Is the combine losing its swagger and importance to NFL teams? Outside of the medicals and interviews, the answer is a resounding yes. A handful of teams will not have coaches on hand for the duration of the combine, and there are fewer staff and members of the football decision-making arm of franchises on hand here in Indianapolis.

Why? Many feel the testing and position drills performed for each position group are antiquated. As one coach told me, “Why do I care how fast a guy runs a 40 when I can get his real speed with all the GPS information we have on hand?”

They also believe the position drills performed each year at the combine, most of which have been stagnant through the years, have not kept up with the changes witnessed on the field each Sunday. Overall, though, coaches I’ve spoken with believe in the value of the medical exams and the interview process, though much of the latter is completed at the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl.

Milton Williams' value is on rise in Free Agency market

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

I’m told that despite a solid class of defensive tackles in the draft, the position is one a lot of teams are looking for in free agency and asking about during agent meetings here at the combine.

Expect a very robust market once it opens next month. Osa Odighizuwa and Milton Williams lead the class and are expected to fetch contracts near $20 million annually. The Cowboys are currently negotiating with Odighizuwa in hopes of bringing him back.

Mark Andrews' future in Baltimore

NFL: AFC Divisional Round- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

There have been a lot of reports in the media swirling that the Baltimore Ravens could cut tight end, Mark Andrews, in anticipation of the large contract they will be rewarding Isaiah Likely in the near future. Yet the principals involved do not believe it will happen, and Andrews will be on the Ravens’ roster to start the season.

Andrews is in the final year of the four-year, $56 million contract he signed in 2022. He offers excellent value for a team fighting for a Super Bowl berth every season, and most in the league feel cutting him would be an unnecessary break in continuity.

If in fact the Ravens do cut Andrews loose, he could end up signing a contract that pays him more than the $14 million annually he earns under his present deal.

