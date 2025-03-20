Insider Notes on Oregon State and Big 12 Pro Day: Chiefs scheduling visits with multiple OLs, Vikings meeting with Aiden Williams, and more

Alabama and Minnesota had Pro Days Wednesday, and the Big 12 kicked off its mini-combine event in Frisco, Texas. Here’s a breakdown of the Gophers as well as the offensive linemen from the Big 12 and an update from the Oregon State pro day that took place earlier this week.

Ad

Notes from Oregon State's Pro Day

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Offensive linemen ruled at the Oregon State pro day, as the program has three blockers who will be in camp this fall.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Colorado transfer Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, who was not invited to the combine despite standing out during Shrine Bowl practices, once again impressed scouts.

The massive blocker, who measured 6-foot-8 1/4 and 329 pounds at Shrine practice with arms that reached 35 7/8 inches, completed 19 reps on the bench, hit 28 inches on the vertical jump and was 9-foot-1 on the broad. Several teams had the big blocker under 5.30 seconds in the 40.

Ad

Trending

Christian-Lichtenhan entered the season graded as a potential late-round pick. and it was a surprise he was not invited to the combine. He will be the first non-combine offensive lineman to get drafted and could end up in the middle of Day 3. Christian-Lichtenhan has a handful of official-30 visits, the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders among them.

Notes from BIG 12 Pro Day: O-Line

Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal - Source: Imagn

The Big 12 Pro Day got underway today in Frisco, Texas, with the offensive linemen, a group that includes several sleepers.

Ad

One of those sleepers is Bryce Cabeldue of Kansas, a college tackle who projects to guard. Like Christian-Lichtenhan, Cabeldue participated in the Shrine Bowl after a terrific senior season, and despite being one of the better linemen on the field in Frisco, he never received an invitation to the combine. He proved that was a mistake Wednesday.

Cabeldue, who measured 6-4 3/4 and 306 pounds at the Shrine Bowl, timed 4.94 seconds in the 40 and hit 30 inches in the vertical jump and 9-foot-6 in the broad. He completed 30 reps on the bench and timed 4.60 seconds in the short shuttle and 7.71 seconds in the three-cone. All are outstanding marks.

Ad

The athleticism Cabeldue showed during pro day affirms his position versatility. Playing like a nasty power gap blocker in college, these numbers prove Cabeldue is capable of playing in a zone-blocking scheme.

Projecting as a Day 3 pick, he presently has official-30 visits scheduled with the Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks yet expect more to be added after today.

Former Kansas State left tackle Easton Kilty, who projects to the next level as a zone-blocking guard, had a solid day. The athletic lineman completed 27 reps on the bench and looked good in position drills.

Ad

Entering the season with a seventh-round grade, Kilty has surprisingly been ignored since the season ended. He has all the tools necessary to make an active roster.

Over the past two days, he’s met with the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings. Kilty is also scheduled to be a participant in the Kansas City Chiefs local pro day.

The Cincinnati Bearcats had a pair of offensive linemen on hand, John Williams and Luke Kandra. Williams sat on his combine numbers, while Kandra, who weighed 319 pounds at the combine, tested despite tweaking his hamstring in the early going.

Ad

He touched 32 inches in the vertical jump, 9-foot-4 in the broad jump, and timed 5.17 seconds in the 40 despite the ailing hamstring. He also clocked 4.60 in the short shuttle. Kandra completed 34 reps on the bench press at the combine.

The New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys are set for different trips to campus and will work out for both Kandra and Williams.

Notes from Minnesota's Pro Day

NCAA Football: Iowa at Minnesota - Source: Imagn

Minnesota pro day was a mix of draft-eligible Gophers and prospects from small schools. The surface the players ran on was slow and soft, which led to some disappointing times.

Ad

One of those prospects was Minnesota-Duluth offensive lineman Aiden Williams, who participated in the Shrine Bowl. Williams measured 6-foot-5.5 and 315 pounds Wednesday.

He completed 27 reps on the bench and timed as fast as 5.17 seconds in the 40, with a 10-yard split that came in at 1.75 seconds. His short shuttle time clocked 4.63 seconds, and his three-cone was 7.50 seconds. Williams met with Vikings at length, as the team had a large contingent on hand for what was a home pro day.

Ad

Gophers pass rusher Danny Striggow, who participated in the Senior Bowl but was not invited to the combine, timed a faster-than-expected 4.84 seconds in the 40 with a 10-yard split of 1.70 seconds after weighing in at 253 pounds.

His shuttle time of 4.33 seconds and three-cone of 7.07 seconds were both terrific marks. Striggow, a late-round sleeper, looked good in drills and spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals.

Cornerback Ethan Robinson touched 42 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-7 in the broad jump and timed 6.95 seconds in the three-cone. His best 40 time came in at 4.54 seconds. His mark on the vertical jump was likely better, as Robinson went over the top of the apparatus, and 42 inches was the highest they could measure him at.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.