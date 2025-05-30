Insider notes on Panthers 2025 Draft: Pairing Tetairoa McMillan with Bryce Young, replacing Jonathan Brooks with Trevor Etienne and more

The Panthers moved towards the draft with a lot of needs on defense, especially at the pass-rusher spot. Most everyone thought they would use the eighth pick of the draft on one of two edge rushers, Jalon Walker or Mykel Williams, but they threw a curveball.

NFL: NFL Draft - Source: Imagn

Despite having their choice of pass rushers and offers to move down, the Panthers pulled the trigger on receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and it was a brilliant selection. McMillan was wrongly devalued by many in the lead-up to the draft as people looked to poke holes in his game. Yet McMillan is a dominant, game-controlling receiver with great intelligence. He may not be the fastest or the best route runner, yet he’s a natural pass catcher with terrific size. With Bryce Young seemingly rounding into form, McMillan is another weapon that will assist the quarterback’s future development.

Carolina traded back in the second round then addressed its pass-rushing need with Nic Scourton then Princely Umanmielen.

Scourton was productive for Purdue then Texas A&M and comes with a large upside. He’s an athletic 265-pound pass rusher who is a great fit for the Panthers. Throughout his career with Florida then Mississippi, Umanmielen has displayed flashes of dominance and can be impossible to stop. The motor isn’t always running, and Umanmielen disappears for stretches, which was a concern. If the Panthers coaching staff can light a fire under Umanmielen, this will be a great pick.

Running back Trevor Etienne was terrific value in the fourth round and a timely selection considering the recent announcement that Jonathon Brooks, selected in the second round last year, will miss the entirety of 2025. Etienne is incredibly quick and creative and adds value catching the ball out of the backfield. He’s a smaller situational or rotational runner who can also line up in the slot. Etienne is another with great upside potential, yet he’s a prospect who must show up to play every time he takes the field.

Lathan Ransom is a terrific defensive back who can play either free or strong safety and will see the field often as a rookie. He was outstanding in 2022, but he struggled with an injury the following season. Don’t be surprised if the fourth-round pick is used as a nickel safety this season and eventually develops into a starter.

Fifth round pick Cam Jackson is a big-bodied nose tackle type who flashes ability but must step up the physicality of his play. Mitchell Evans, selected in the same round, is a well-rounded tight end who could be a No. 3 at the position.

Jimmy Horn Jr. was a terrific pick in the sixth round, as he’ll bring speed, quickness and return skills to the Panthers offense.

Free-agent signing Jared Harrison-Hunte is an explosive first-step defensive lineman who creates a lot of pressure upfield with his ability to penetrate the backfield.

Grade - A- : Though Carolina did not come away with a cornerback as many thought they should, the team filled several needs and added depth with all its selections. The top three picks in this draft should give the Panthers immediate impact, while the two players they took in the fourth round, Trevor Etienne and Lathan Ransom, will contribute as rookies.

