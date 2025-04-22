Insider Notes on Patriots' surprising plan with No.4 pick, Jaguars' interest in Ashton Jeanty, and more

As we get closer to the start of the first round, there’s word of several potential surprising selections that could come our way in the top five. And with 257 players, there will be a few who were not invited to the combine who are chosen in the draft. I identify the leading candidates in that category.

Could there be major surprises in the top-five picks?

Jalon Walker: 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

In my notes and rumors article from last week, I mentioned a word circulating in the league that the Patriots could pull a surprise and take an edge rusher with the fourth pick of the draft.

On Monday, separate sources confirmed this and mentioned Jalon Walker as potentially the Patriots’ choice, which is the second time I heard that name coupled with New England. That would throw a curveball at the top of the draft, but it makes sense considering the franchise is now being led by Mike Vrabel, a defensive-minded head coach.

Later Monday, I confirmed that the Patriots had a decent-sized contingent in attendance at last Thursday's workout on the Georgia campus, which featured Walker and Mykel Williams. They later took Walker out for lunch.

Ashton Jeanty : Boise State v San Jose State University - Source: Getty

The other surprise in the first handful of picks is Ashton Jeanty being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the fifth selection, something that seems like a distinct possibility at this point.

I heard this rumor last week as well, but I felt it was a little absurd and dismissed it. There are several reasons Jacksonville is said to be considering Jeanty with the selection, including that no other player available at five possesses the elite skills and traits Jeanty does; in other words, he’s the best player available.

I would agree, as Jeanty is the third overall player on my board. They also believe Jeanty is the missing piece to their offense. Along with tight end Tyler Warren, Jeanty is viewed as the safest player at the top of the draft, and a new regime does not want to miss on an early pick in their first draft. Many include Mason Graham in that group as well.

I’m told Tyler Warren remains in the conversation for the New York Jets with the seventh pick, as many in the front office favor the tight end from Penn State. These same sources also say that head coach Aaron Glenn is dissenting and prefers the first pick to be a defensive player, though no names were given.

That aligns with the team’s draft history, which was heavy at the top with defensive players when Rex Ryan, then Todd Bowles, and finally Robert Saleh, all former defensive coordinators, led the franchise.

49ers must hit on the 2025 NFL Draft

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan - Source: Getty

Over the past week, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has been telling people outside the organization that the team needs to hit on its draft picks this year.

While that’s the usual talk from most general managers around the league, the Niners roster took big losses in free agency this year, as several starters signed elsewhere and the team made some surprising cuts. There’s also the issue of recent drafts that have not met expectations, especially on Days 1 and 2.

With 11 picks over the three days in this year’s draft, there will be plenty of opportunities to fill holes on the roster and add depth.

Who will be the first non-combine player selected?

Justin Barron: Virginia Tech v Syracuse - Source: Getty

It’s always fun trying to predict who will be the first combine snub selected in the draft and where they will be chosen. Two names stand out from both sides of the line of scrimmage this year: offensive tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan of Oregon State and linebacker Justin Barron from Syracuse.

Christian-Lichtenhan was someone I mentioned often during Shrine Bowl practices, as he’s a massive blocker who measures over 6-foot-8 and 315 pounds with arms that came in at 35 1/4 inches at pro day.

He’s far from immobile and shows ability blocking in motion and on the second level. Christian-Lichtenhan is receiving a lot of love from the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons.

I also wrote about Barron often, though, from the Senior Bowl, where he was the best coverage linebacker on the field. This should come as no surprise, since he moved from safety to linebacker in 2024. Teams feel that, with more experience, Barron could be a starting WILL linebacker by his second year in the league.

The Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, and Dallas Cowboys have been the teams leading the way on Barron. Atlanta is the team to keep an eye on, as he’s a perfect fit for the system and would be coached by Jeff Ulbrich, the former defensive coordinator for the Jets who now holds the same position with the Falcons. Ulbrich had great success in New York with Quincy Williams, a similar type of player.

Christian-Lichtenhan and Barron are both receiving mid-day 3 grades and should be off the board somewhere near the start of the sixth round. There are some teams that have a fourth-round grade on Barron.

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

