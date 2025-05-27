Insider notes on Raiders 2025 Draft: Ashton Jeanty's OROY hopes, Jack Bech's speed concerns and more

The Raiders entered the draft with needs all over the offensive side of the football: pass catchers, blockers and ball carriers. Defensively, they were also looking for help on all three levels. Vegas ended up with 11 picks and, to their credit, filled a lot of its needs.

The Raiders coveting Ashton Jeanty was the worst-kept secret in the draft, but as the first round drew closer, the bigger question was if the Boise State running back would be available at pick No. 6. After the Jaguars traded up for Travis Hunter and the Browns took Mason Graham, Jeanty fell into the Raiders’ laps, and they took little time in running the card to the table. Much has been written about head coach Pete Carroll’s love of drafting running backs, and he got a potentially awesome prospect in Jeanty, a smart, super quick ball carrier with a rounded game. Jeanty can pick his way on the inside to create yardage and beat defenders around the corner, and he’s a lethal pass catcher out of the backfield. Expect the Raiders’ first-round pick to be in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2025.

The Raiders traded deep into the second round, collecting extra picks then settling on wideout Jack Bech with the 58th selection. Besides being a great story, Bech is tough and surehanded and plays with great focus. He comes away with the contested grab and plays physical football. He’s not a speedy vertical threat, rather he’s a terrific short and intermediate wideout.

Speed is not a problem for Darien Porter, the first of three players Las Vegas drafted in the third round. Porter has elite size and speed at the cornerback position and showed a lot of progress in his game last season. Still, Porter needs a lot of work on his game and will likely play in dime packages next year as he continues to develop.

The Raiders then drafted a pair of offensive linemen in the third round, Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant. Rogers was a tackle in college, and a good one at that. He possesses the strength, toughness and intelligence to start on Sundays, though it will be inside at guard. Grant is incredibly athletic as well as mobile, but he needs to improve his strength, as he struggles finishing off defenders. He was a terrific left tackle at William & Mary, but he will need time before he’s ready to hold down the position on Sundays.

Vegas had another pair of selections in the fourth round, and both were steals. Dont’e Thornton Jr. is a developing wideout who displayed big-play ability last season at Tennessee. He’s tall, surehanded and fast, timing 4.30 during combine workouts and playing to that speed on the field. His upside is incredible, and Thornton is one of those draft picks that, two years from now, people will wonder why he slid into Day 3.

Tonka Hemingway is a quick, explosive three-technique defensive tackle with growth potential. With concerns surrounding the foot issue Christian Wilkins has dealt with since last season, a story I initially broke just prior to the draft which is now being reported elsewhere, there’s a good chance Hemingway sees a lot of action this season.

Again, the Raiders had a trio of selections in a round, this time the sixth frame. They stayed on the defensive line with their first choice, taking JJ Pegues, who has a similar style to Tonka Hemingway and is quick, very explosive and athletic. In Pegues and Hemingway, the Raiders have revamped the interior of their defensive line.

They moved to the offensive side of the ball with their remaining picks in Round 6, taking receiver Tommy Mellott of Montana State then quarterback Cam Miller from North Dakota State. Mellott was a surprise selection, as few teams had a draftable grade on him. The Raiders selected him as a receiver, but Mellott was primarily a quarterback and running back in college and caught three passes during his MSU career. He is athletic and will very likely be a gadget player on offense.

Miller, who was snubbed by the combine, was a terrific selection. He’s smart, accurate and does a great job leading the offense. Miller lacks a big arm, yet he could be a terrific third or possibly second quarterback on an NFL roster.

Final choice Cody Lindenberg is a tough and hard-working run defender with average size/speed numbers. If he makes the roster, it will be as a backup middle linebacker/special-teams player.

The Raiders signed 18 players after the draft, including edge rusher Jah Joyner. Scouts graded Joyner as a middle-round choice entering the season, but he was plagued by injury and inconsistency last season. He displayed a lot of talent in 2023, and if he returns to that form and builds upon his junior season, Joyner will make the active roster and produce in the NFL.

Grade - B+: The Raiders had a lot of picks and filled needs with good players. Jeanty will be one of the best rookies in the league this season and Bech brings toughness and dependability to the receiver position, while Thornton adds speed. Las Vegas drafted players with upside and did a good job selecting prospects who could replace veterans two years down the road.

