Insider notes on Saints 2025 Draft: Tyler Shough replaces Derek Carr, Kelvin Banks Jr. to fix past protection failure and more

There was wild speculation about what the New Orleans Saints would do with the ninth pick of the draft. With the situation surrounding Derek Carr still up in the air at the time, many thought Shedeur Sanders was a possibility. Others thought it would be one of the top pass rushers, while a large contingent believed the pick would be Tyler Warren. In the end, the franchise went back to the well.

Despite using a ton of early draft capital on the offensive line the past eight years, the unit still needs help. The offseason retirement of Ryan Ramczyk, coupled with the failure of 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning, prompted the Saints to take an offensive tackle for a second consecutive year, and the team selected Kelvin Banks Jr. an athletic left tackle prospect very effective in motion, Banks is a terrific pass protector who could be one of the better rookie offensive linemen this season.

The team is crossing its fingers that second-round selection Tyler Shough fills a gaping hole at the quarterback spot. Shough possesses the physical skills to start on Sundays with pocket-passer size, a next-level arm and the athleticism to make plays with his legs. He’s coming off a terrific season after transferring to Louisville, and many teams believed Shough is the most NFL-ready quarterback in this draft after Cam Ward. The concerns surround his age (Shough was a seventh-year senior), injury history and inconsistency. If Shough replicates his 2024 season and builds upon it, the Saints have their quarterback moving forward. If not, the team will likely be looking for a signal caller in the 2026 draft.

Third-round pick Vernon Broughton is a large, athletic defensive tackle with great upside. He must add a bit of power to his game, yet he fits the Saints scheme well. The team addressed defense with its other selection in the frame, selecting safety Jonas Sanker. A nice-sized defensive back, Sanker’s game really took off last season, and he was impressive during Senior Bowl practices. I believe he’s better as a zone safety rather than a true center fielder.

New Orleans had a pair of picks in the fourth round and received excellent value in linebacker Danny Stutsman and cornerback Quincy Riley. Stutsman is an athletic run defender with the ability to develop into a three-down defender. Injury red flags pushed him into the fourth round. Riley comes with solid size as well as ball skills and could be a starter in the future.

Devin Neal was more value in Round 6, as some teams had him graded as a late-Day 2 pick. Neal possesses excellent size and speed and runs hard, picking up the difficult yardage. He does have a bit of an upright running style, yet he has the ability to be the team’s third back.

New Orleans had a pair of selections in the final round, choosing tight end Moliki Matavao and edge rusher Fadil Diggs. Matavao does a little of everything well, yet he lacks speed and projects as a third tight end. On the other hand, Diggs is a tremendous edge rusher who can stand over tackle or come out of a three-point stance. He’ll be a terrific situational pass rusher on Sundays.

The Saints signed several outstanding undrafted free agents, starting with Marcus Yarns, a versatile third-down running back who excels catching the football. Linebacker Tyreem Powell looked like a top prospect in 2022 before a slew of injuries set him back and hindered his development. He’s a practice-squad guy who can produce once healthy. Defensive tackle Omari Thomas and edge rusher Jasheen Davis could be headed to the practice squad and offer upside.

Grade - B+: The argument can be made that the Saints and general manager Mickey Loomis have spent an exhaustive amount of early draft picks on the offensive line, which has resulted in holes being created elsewhere on the roster. Yet they did a good job from start to finish and signed several talented players once the draft ended. This is a good group of players, and the development of second-round quarterback Tyler Shough will be closely watched.

