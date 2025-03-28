Insider Notes from Texas A&M, North Dakota State Pro Day: Update on Shemar Turner’s draft stock, Camden Miller’s exceptional performance, and more

Texas A&M was the big workout on the schedule yesterday, as the program has three players on the defensive line projected to break into the draft’s initial 42 selections.

Temple had a sleeper at placekicker who wowed scouts, while the North Dakota State quarterback proved why he should’ve been invited to the combine. Here are the notes from pro-day, March 27.

Notes from Texas A&M Pro Day

Nic Scourton - Texas A&M Pro Day - Source: Getty

If you need players on the defensive line, then College Station, Texas, was the place to be Thursday, and the attendance sheet laid bare to that. The Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, and New Orleans Saints all had defensive line or pass-rushing coaches on hand.

The Falcons doubled up and, along with the New England Patriots, had their linebackers coach at the workout. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, along with the head coaches from the teams in the state of Texas, were at the pro day.

The main attractions were Shemar Turner and Nic Scourton, as Shemar Stewart watched the workout in street clothes, as I reported Thursday. Neither Turner nor Scourton did any testing, yet both looked exceptional in drills.

Turner was run through defensive line drills and looked great. He was fluid as well as smooth and easily moved around the field. You may remember that I reported from the Senior Bowl that Turner had a rod put into his leg to fix a stress fracture he suffered last August.

It was a procedure many questioned as unnecessary, as the fracture never properly healed. Ultimately, Turner was forced to rest so the fracture could heal, which pushed back the timetable for his predraft training and in the end prevented him from testing at the combine or pro day.

In fact, Turner had barely a week to prepare for Thursday’s pro-day workout, yet teams feel after watching him that the late part of Round 1 is not completely out of the question.

Turner had dinner with the Cowboys on Wednesday night and met with the New York Jets later in the evening. On Thursday, he met at length with the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins before pro day.

Scourton participated in defensive line as well as linebacker drills and looked brilliant in both. He moved incredibly well and showed quick hips in coverage drills, catching every ball thrown at him to simulate pass defense.

He even came away with some acrobatic interceptions. Much has been made of the weight lost by Scourton, as he dropped almost 25 pounds after the season and went from 280 pounds to 257 pounds at the combine.

Yet I’m told that Texas A&M required him to put on too much weight, and 280 pounds is not his ideal size for the next level. Like his teammate, Scourton met with the Cowboys and Jets on Wednesday evening and interviewed with the Ravens and Houston Texans at pro day.

Throughout the whole predraft process, I’ve had Scourton rated ahead of Turner. If there’s a team that could pull the trigger on Scourton late in Round 1, it would be the Ravens, who ran the linebacker drills Thursday.

Notes from Temple Pro Day

Temple doesn’t have all that much to offer, though their placekicker, Maddux Trujillo, is rated as one of the best that will be available in the draft despite not getting a combined invitation.

During the pro day, Trujillo hit 15 of 15 field goals, including a 65-yarder. The Ravens and Patriots had their special-teams coaches on hand, while the Philadelphia Eagles assistant ST coach was present.

Notes from North Dakota State Pro Day

Though I’m still waiting for information on Gray Zabel, the performance of quarterback Camden Miller must be mentioned. Miller, one of the bigger combine snubs this year who was brilliant at the Shrine Bowl, again looked like a legitimate NFL passer at pro day.

For those who keep count, he was 49 of 49, and not a single pass hit the ground. One scout lauded Miller’s accuracy and ball placement as well as his touch and noted the arm strength was better than advertised.

Leaving pro day, scouts believe Miller cemented himself as a late-round pick. He has official-30 visits set up with the Jets and Broncos.

