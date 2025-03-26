Insider Notes on Texas, UConn Pro Day: Quinn Ewers' draft stock, Matthew Golden's NFL readiness, and more

There was a huge crowd of general managers and head coaches on hand for Texas’ pro day in Austin as all of the league’s 32 teams were represented. The Longhorns could have as many as 14 players selected in the draft, with three potential first-rounders. Here’s a recap of Texas’ pro day and a look at what happened at UCONN.

Notes from Texas pro day

Matthew Golden- NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

The Texas pro day started late afternoon Tuesday. A lot of people quickly left town and flew out of Austin to Columbus for the Ohio State workout. I hope to have updates and an attendance list of those at the Longhorns workout later Wednesday, which I will include in the March 26 pro-day article.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers looked terrific and was very accurate. Two general managers on hand said Ewers’ throwing workout was an excellent exhibition of arm talent.

For those who like to keep count, I’m told Ewers hit on 51 of 59 passes, though six were outright drops. He made one poor pass on a rollout and underthrew a deep ball, yet he was spot on the rest of the workout.

Despite all his winning at Texas, helping lead Texas to consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Ewers seems to be disrespected outside the scouting community.

Those on the inside are of a different opinion. Ewers met with the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints in the lead-up to the pro day, all teams who will look to select a quarterback on Day 2 of the draft if they bypass a signal-caller in the first round.

Receiver Matthew Golden, who ran a 4.29-second 40 at the combine, looked terrific in drills. He caught the ball extremely well and ran outstanding routes. Those on hand told me that Golden looked like an NFL receiver.

Offensive lineman Hayden Conner, projected as a late-round pick, timed 5.18 seconds in the 40, almost two-tenths faster than expected. A powerful three-year starter, primarily at left guard, Conner met with the Jets, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, and Chicago Bears.

I’m told both Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams looked good in position drills, though Banks really stood out.

Defensive lineman Vernon Broughton, who has been struggling with a quad injury and unable to test, participated in position drills and looked terrific. A former basketball player, Broughton easily moved around the field and looked comparably athletic and fluid to many of his smaller teammates.

The hope is that Broughton will be able to run the 40 before the draft, either on video that will be sent to the teams or in front of a local scout from the Texans. The senior, who has a half dozen official-30 visits, met with the Steelers and Bears on Monday evening.

Cornerback Jahdae Barron and safety Andrew Mukuba both looked terrific in drills. They were smooth and clean in their movements, backpedals and ability to break to the ball. Both players were scheduled to meet with the Saints, Bears and Steelers on Monday evening.

Barron is expected to be the second cornerback selected, somewhere in the bottom half of Round 1, while Mukuba cemented himself as a Day 2 pick. Keep an eye on the Bears in the third round for Mukuba.

Notes from UConn pro day

Chase Lundt: UConn v North Carolina - Wasabi Fenway Bowl Media Day - Source: Getty

The entire league was on hand for UConn pro day, primarily to watch offensive lineman Chase Lundt, who is still only 90 percent from the grade two MCL strain he suffered during the team’s bowl game in December.

This is the first time the senior has worked out in the lead-up to the draft, as the injury kept him out of the Senior Bowl and prevented him from working out at the combine.

Lundt timed the 40 in the 5.2-second range, though he did turn in a quick 1.75-second 10-yard split. He looked smooth and athletic in position drills. Expected to be drafted by a zone-blocking offense, most teams are looking at Lundt as a next-level tackle, though he’s getting some consideration at guard.

The Saints, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots all had offensive line coaches on hand, and each spent time with Lundt.

