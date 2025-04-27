Insider Notes on Winners and Losers of 2025 NFL Draft: Patriots fill needs with talented players, Broncos pass on several weapons for Bo Nix, and more

After 257 selections, the book is closed on the 2025 NFL Draft. Or is it? As I constantly say, the draft is just the beginning, not the ending, and at present, all we have are names on a piece of paper.

Now, it’s up to coaching staff around the league to develop these players and put their talents to good use on the field. And though premature, here’s a look at the teams that stood out over the seven rounds of the draft, as well as one franchise that was unimpressive.

Winners of the 2025 NFL Draft

New England Patriots: The first draft of the Mike Vrabel-run Patriots looks like it’s a winner, as the team filled needs with talented players who should contribute immediately. Will Campbell offers potential as a premier left tackle if he plays to his potential on every snap.

TreVeyon Henderson is a home run-hitting ball carrier and pass catcher out of the backfield who complements Rhamondre Stevenson. Kyle Williams should break the jinx of receivers drafted by the Patriots who have busted. Center Jared Wilson, safety Craig Woodson, and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer all offer starting potential.

New York Giants: The Giants needed immediate impact from this draft, and at the same time, they had to come away with their potential quarterback of the future; they did both. In Abdul Carter, they selected the top prospect in the draft and a potential impact defensive player.

NFL: New York Giants-Press Conference - Source: Imagn

They gave away minimal resources for Jaxson Dart, who they hope to develop as their future signal-caller. Darius Alexander offers starting potential on the defensive line, as does Marcus Mbow on the other side of the ball. Running back Cam Skattebo is already a legend for Giants fans and will be a great complement to Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Philadelphia Eagles: Another year and another masterful job from Howie Roseman and the Eagles. Linebacker Jihaad Campbell may miss time as a rookie due to shoulder issues, but selecting him in the first round ensures the Eagles will control this talented defender for the next five years if that’s their wish.

Jihaad Campbell - NFL Draft - Source: Imagn

Andrew Mukuba should easily fill the hole at safety, while Ty Robinson is a multi-purpose defensive lineman who was great value in Round 4. Cornerback Mac McWilliams, quarterback Kyle McCord, and center Drew Kendall all come with great upside.

Selecting offensive tackle Cameron Williams in the sixth round was a no-risk pick and a stroke of genius. The biggest problem with this draft is that there’s not enough room on the Eagles roster to house all the talent Roseman selected!

Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks filled needs and added depth to their roster with every one of their selections. Gray Zabel was always the player they coveted, and he offers potential at a variety of positions on the offensive line. Safety Nick Emmanwori was great value in the second round and harkens back to the success the team had with Kam Chancellor.

Jalen Milroe - NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Tight end Elijah Arroyo and receiver Tory Horton significantly upgrade the pass-catching positions, which took numerous hits in the offseason. Jalen Milroe could be the sleeper of the draft and ultimately the star of this class.

Damien Martinez fell for various reasons, but selecting him in the final round was pure genius, as he’s the type of running back Seattle has historically had success with. Physically the most gifted quarterback in the draft, Milroe can slowly develop his skills as a backup and hopefully fulfill the expectations the team, and even the league, has of him.

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons draft looks very risky on paper, yet if the players meet expectations, it could turn into a home run. Linebacker Jalon Walker was graded as a top-five prospect, but a shoulder injury that may require surgery pushed him into the middle of Round 1, which was too good to be true for Atlanta.

The team then traded back into the first round and selected James Pearce Jr., the pass rusher they wanted to select with their original pick. The team then double-dipped at safety, taking Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. Atlanta entered the draft with the intention of improving its defense, and that’s exactly what the Falcons did.

Loser of 2025 NFL Draft

Sean Payton - NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

Denver Broncos: With several terrific receivers on the board as well as running back Omarion Hampton, the Broncos made the surprising decision to take cornerback Jahdae Barron.

While Barron is a solid prospect, a speed receiver like Matthew Golden would’ve been the better fit. Their next four selections, running back RJ Harvey, receiver Pat Bryant, defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones, and edge Que Robinson, were chosen well before their draft grades warranted.

