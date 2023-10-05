Irv Smith Jr. injury update: Latest on Bengals TE for Week 5

Irv Smith Jr. signed with the Cincinnati Bengals this off-season to be their top tight end, but he is dealing with an injury. Smith Jr. has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of game action for the last two weeks.

He returned to practice on Wednesday, so what is his status for Week 5?

Irv Smith Jr. injury update

Irv Smith Jr. officially returned to practice on Wednesday, but it was in a limited capacity.

The tight end has been dealing with a hamstring injury that flared up ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. He was listed as doubtful and ended up being inactive.

Smith Jr. then wasn't able to practice at all in Week 4, and the tight end missed his second consecutive game.

What happened to Irv Smith Jr.?

Irv Smith Jr. was on the injury report in Week 3 with the hamstring, and it ended up costing him two straight games. After not practicing for two weeks, Smith Jr. returned to practice in a limited capacity for the Bengals on Wednesday.

Injuries are nothing new for Smith Jr., however, who has dealt with plenty in his NFL career. In 2020, he missed Week 10 and 12 with a groin injury and then missed Week 13 with a back injury.

During the 2021 preseason, Smith Jr. suffered a meniscus injury which ended his season. Then, in 2022, Smith Jr. went down in Week 8 with an ankle sprain which kept him out of action for the rest of the regular campaign, but the tight end was able to return for the Minnesota Vikings' Wild Card game.

When will Irv Smith Jr. return?

As of right now, Irv Smith Jr. hasn't been ruled out for Week 5, so there is a chance the tight end returns to the lineup on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Although Smith Jr. practiced on Wednesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said they will be smart on how they utilize him. Smith Jr. returning to practice is a good sign for his status for Week 5, but the hope is he can get in a full practice before Sunday.

This season, Irv Smith Jr. has played in just two games, as he has caught five passes for 27 yards and zero touchdowns. The tight end didn't have much of an impact in Cincinnati's first two weeks, but the Bengals offense overall struggled in those games.

If Smith Jr. can't go in Week 5, Drew Sample will remain the team's starting tight end.