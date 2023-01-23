Is "80 for Brady" on Netflix? Streaming details for Tom Brady's debut movie

The eagerly-awaited movie "80 for Brady," featuring Tom Brady himself, will hit theaters on February 3, 2023. The sports-comedy film is based on a quartet of older women who traveled to Houston to watch Brady lead the New England Patriots to a stunning Super Bowl title in 2017.

The four New England fans, in their 80s, bonded over football and their love for the quarterback. The film depicts how the elderly women ventured on a "life-changing" journey together just to watch Brady and the Patriots stun the Atlanta Falcons in the crunch game.

However, some fans have been keen to know whether "80 for Brady" will be released on Netflix. As of now, there are no reports stating that the film will be streamed on any network or platform. Fans who want to watch the movie will have to get a first glimpse of it in theaters.

The film has lead roles played by Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field. Along with Brady, his former Patriots teammates Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, and Julian Edelman will also take on small roles in the movie.

Is "80 for Brady" based on a true story?

Tom Brady wins the Super Bowl with Patriots in 2017

According to reports, the movie "80 for Brady" is based on the true story of four football-loving women. The elderly widowed group formed an “Over 80 for Brady” club and decided to live life to the fullest by taking a trip to watch the quarterback play in the 2017 Super Bowl.

At the time, Brady was playing for the Patriots and led the team to the biggest comeback victory ever by a franchise at a Super Bowl. New England rallied back from a 28–3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to clinch the title.

There were rumors suggesting that Brady, who was 40 at the time, was set to retire after the game. However, the legendary quarterback has added two more Super Bowl rings to take his tally to seven titles.

