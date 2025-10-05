Is A.J. Brown playing today? Eagles WR's status revealed for Week 5 game vs. Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has only caught one touchdown pass in the first four games of the 2025 season. Still, the Eagles, along with the Buffalo Bills, are still one of just two NFL teams that have not lost going into Week 5.Brown's evident dissatisfaction after finishing the Week 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with just seven receiving yards on two receptions is indicative of his frustration with his restricted role in the Eagles' offense this year.Brown will get another opportunity to raise his output on Sunday when the Eagles host the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field.Will A.J. Brown play in Week 5 vs. the Denver Broncos?A.J. Brown is not listed on the injury report and is expected to suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.In that game, attention will be on the former Tennessee Titans receiver, who expressed his frustration with the team over the first four weeks of the season in a now-deleted social media post last week.Brown has only caught 14 passes for 151 yards in his first four games, a sharp drop from his usual output. In comparison, after four weeks of the 2024 season, he had caught 21 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns.The decline in productivity is primarily due to Brown's drop in target in the first four weeks of the season, as tight end Dallas Goedert has become quarterback Jalen Hurts' preferred option in the red zone.Hurts' preference to generate offense on the ground has also limited the rate he passes the ball down the field this season.It will be interesting to watch if the Eagles continue to primarily rely on their ground game or if Brown gets more targets this week against Denver.That said, Brown will face a formidable Broncos secondary, led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year award winner Pat Surtain II, in Week 5.In his last game, Surtain once again proved too strong to handle for Cincinnati Bengals' top receiver Ja'Marr Chase. He will look to dominate another top NFL receiver when he faces off against Brown today.How to watch the Eagles vs. Broncos Week 5 game?The Denver Broncos will be looking to hand the Eagles their first defeat of the season when they face off at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.The game will be broadcast on CBS with play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, color analyst Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, starting at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 5.Game info:Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ETLocation: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaTV: CBSAnnouncers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)Live Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV