  Is A.J. Brown playing today? Eagles WR's status revealed for Week 5 game vs. Broncos

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 05, 2025 16:02 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
Is A.J. Brown playing today? - Source: Imagn

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has only caught one touchdown pass in the first four games of the 2025 season. Still, the Eagles, along with the Buffalo Bills, are still one of just two NFL teams that have not lost going into Week 5.

Brown's evident dissatisfaction after finishing the Week 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with just seven receiving yards on two receptions is indicative of his frustration with his restricted role in the Eagles' offense this year.

Brown will get another opportunity to raise his output on Sunday when the Eagles host the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field.

Will A.J. Brown play in Week 5 vs. the Denver Broncos?

A.J. Brown is not listed on the injury report and is expected to suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

In that game, attention will be on the former Tennessee Titans receiver, who expressed his frustration with the team over the first four weeks of the season in a now-deleted social media post last week.

Brown has only caught 14 passes for 151 yards in his first four games, a sharp drop from his usual output. In comparison, after four weeks of the 2024 season, he had caught 21 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns.

The decline in productivity is primarily due to Brown's drop in target in the first four weeks of the season, as tight end Dallas Goedert has become quarterback Jalen Hurts' preferred option in the red zone.

Hurts' preference to generate offense on the ground has also limited the rate he passes the ball down the field this season.

It will be interesting to watch if the Eagles continue to primarily rely on their ground game or if Brown gets more targets this week against Denver.

That said, Brown will face a formidable Broncos secondary, led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year award winner Pat Surtain II, in Week 5.

In his last game, Surtain once again proved too strong to handle for Cincinnati Bengals' top receiver Ja'Marr Chase. He will look to dominate another top NFL receiver when he faces off against Brown today.

How to watch the Eagles vs. Broncos Week 5 game?

The Denver Broncos will be looking to hand the Eagles their first defeat of the season when they face off at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

The game will be broadcast on CBS with play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, color analyst Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, starting at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 5.

Game info:

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

