Is Aaron Donald playing tonight against the Giants? 

Aaron Donald is the best defensive player in the NFL, and he might be the greatest defensive tackle in the history of the game. Mystery surrounded Donald's status ahead of the game against the New York Giants as the Los Angeles Rams star took no part in Wednesday's practice. His absence sparked doubts about his status for the game in New Jersey.

Donald returned on Thursday in limited capacity. It provided no further indication of his status for the game against the Giants. However, Sean McVay uttered a sentence that confirmed Donald's status. McVay said the Rams are "ready to go from an injury standpoint."

Donald is ready to go against the Giants

Donald spoke at Friday's media session, and judging by what he said, he is ready to play. Donald said of the Giants' offense and quarterback Daniel Jones:

"They got a lot of injuries but I think they still got a lot of good pieces. The quarterback, (Daniel Jones), if he's back healthy, he's definitely a problem s we just got to stick to the game plan, do our jobs."

Donald won't have to deal with superstar running back Saquon Barkley in this matchup. Nonetheless, he will still attempt to collapse the interior of the pocket and generate pressure.

Donald is an integral part of the Rams' defense. He ranks in the top 15 in all categories for defensive linemen, and his current PFF grade is 91.2. The Rams are battling some injuries in their defensive backfield. Therefore a fit and healthy Donald is a significant boost.

The Rams are aiming to double up on wins after they defeated the Seahawks last Thursday. Sean McVay's team is 4-1. They are eyeing a divisional title and a deep run in the playoffs.

To do that, the Rams must stack wins and keep pace with the sizzling hot Arizona Cardinals. Flying cross-country and playing in a different time zone is always challenging for West Coast teams.

The generational talent is arguably the best player in the NFL. In challenging road games, a player like Donald can make the most significant difference. Having Donald lessens the impact of those challenges.

