Is Aaron Jones playing today? Packers RB’s status explored for Week 10

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has dealt with a myriad of injury issues in 2023. The Packers viewed the UTEP alumnus as a major contributor in his first season without having Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

However, injuries have limited him to a mere five games in Jordan Love's first season as QB1 in Green Bay. Ahead of his team's Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, we will give you an update on the veteran backfield star.

Will Aaron Jones play in Week 10 vs. Steelers?

Aaron Jones does not have a designation ahead of his side's Week 10 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Green Bay Packers' star running back has been a limited participant throughout this week's training as he deals with a hamstring injury.

According to ESPN, the Green Bay Packers have continued to put limitations on Jones' practice reps despite his 24 rush attempts in their blowout victory against the LA Rams in Week 9.

Aaron Jones may offer a similar threat against the Steelers, though the Packers have AJ Dillon to fall back on, just in case. The good news for both the Jones and the Packers is that the UTEP alumnus managed some level of practice participation all through the week leading up to tonight's game.

What time and channel is the Packers game on? TV schedule, live stream details, and more

The Green Bay Packers will make the trip to Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams are fresh off solid Week 9 wins, and they will look to add another on Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers haven't had the best of seasons, with the team currently in a state of rebuild. They come into the game with a 3-5 record, and the Steelers game is a must-win if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Steelers have won three out of their last-hour NFL games. They come into the game with a 5-3 record for the season and are fresh off a closely fought victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Steelers are home favorites in this fixture, and Mike Tomlin's side is expected to pile on the misery for Jordan Love and Co.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.