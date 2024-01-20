Is Aaron Jones playing tonight? Latest on Packers RB for divisional playoff showdown against 49ers

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is playing some of the most excellent football of his illustrious career. He ran for 118 yards on 21 rushes and tallied three touchdowns in a thrilling 48-32 victory at AT&T Stadium last week in a wild card game against the Dallas Cowboys. That production equaled the NFL all-time record for touchdowns scored by a running back in an away playoff game, a wild card round game, and a postseason game involving Green Bay.

Jones, who has been sidelined for six games this season due to injury, will be available when Green Bay plays the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium tonight in another playoff game. Jones has been fit and refreshed for the stretch run and shouldn't have any problem playing in the divisional round on Saturday night. Jones' presence gives the Packers a chance to take out the Niners offensively.

Jones is having a fantastic run right now; he has notched 100 yards rushing in four straight games. During those four games, the 29-year-old has guided Green Bay to a perfect 4-0 record while averaging 119.0 yards, 21 rushes, and 5.7 yards per attempt.

Aaron Jones injury status: What happened to Packers' RB?

Running back Aaron Jones missed six of the first 13 games of the 2023 regular season due to injuries. But in a Week 15 matchup with the Tampa Bay Bucs, the seasoned running back made a comeback, and since then, he has proven why he is among the finest RBs in the NFL.

After making a comeback, Jones has racked up 298 rushing yards against the Bucs in Week 15, 21 carries for 127 yards against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, 20 carries for 120 yards against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17, and 22 carries for 111 yards in a must-win game against the Chicago Bears to complete the regular season.

Aaron Jones topped the league in rushing yards (358) over the final three regular-season games, propelling the Packers into the postseason.

Jones will have the opportunity to tie a unique record tonight against the 49ers by becoming the sixth RB in league history to rack up multiple touchdowns in four or more postseason games, provided he scores, at least, twice.