Is Aaron Jones playing tonight vs. Lions? Packers RB's availability status explored

Running back Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers is still doubtful for their Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. As of Wednesday, he was one of six significant injuries the Packers were still sweating about.

Following his touchdown run in the Packers' Week 1 38-20 win against the Chicago Bears, Jones sustained a hamstring injury. He missed the team's 18-17 comeback victory against the New Orleans Saints last week as well as its defeat to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Packers concluded that Jones wasn't fit to take the field against the Saints despite having two consecutive limited practices leading up to the game last Sunday. He is expected to be ready to start against the Lions on Thursday after being "limited" for practice earlier this week.

Green Bay hasn't had a very impressive running game through the first three contests of the season. Given the solidity of Detroit's defense, Aaron Jones' contribution to the offense cannot be underestimated. He has a commendable 127 total yards and two touchdowns despite not playing a full game so far this season.

Green Bay Packers injury report before Week 4 game against Detroit Lions

For their Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers announced some alarming injury news, ruling out a number of crucial players. OT David Bakhtiari, guard Elgton Jenkins, LB De'Vondre Campbell, and safety Zayne Anderson will all be missing from action.

Additionally, the team has classified CBs Jaire Alexander and Carrington Valentine, OT Zach Tom, RB Aaron Jones, and WR Christian Watson as questionable. During the team's practices at the beginning of the week, all five aforementioned players were considered to be limited.

How to watch Lions vs Packers

On Thursday night at Lambeau Field, the Detroit Lions will visit the Green Bay Packers. Both teams have a record of 2-1 so far this year and the winner will take the early advantage in the battle for the division title.

Everything you need to watch and stream the game is provided below.

Date and Time: Thursday, September 28 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Live streaming: NFL+, FuboTV, DAZN (Canada)