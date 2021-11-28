Is Aaron Jones playing tonight vs Rams?

Aaron Jones' participation for the Packers against the Rams will be a game-time decision. Jones has battled a knee injury all week, and the Packers have monitored his condition all week.

After losing last week to the Vikings, the Packers return home to Lambeau and will welcome an old friend as Matthew Stafford leads his Rams into Titletown.

Aaron Jones to be a game-time decision

Jones didn't feature last week against the Vikings, and the Packers' running attack floundered without the star running back. Today's game kicks off in the late window.

Jones will be a game-time decision today against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Packers will now have more time to assess Jones and give him more time on the practice field before making a decision. He will go through his warmup before the game starts.

Only then will the Packers make a decision.

Jones has been limited all week

Jones had limited involvement in the practice sessions ahead of the game later today. Head coach Matt LaFleur offered an update a few days ago, but he wouldn't elaborate on the status of his star runner:

“He did a nice job out at practice, and we’ll see how he progresses through the week and see where he’s at on Sunday.”

The Packers do have second-year runner AJ Dillon primed to go if Jones doesn't take the field. Furthermore, the Packers finally get to rest and enjoy the bye week after this game, and the coaches may not want to take a risk with Jones knowing that there is additional rest on the way.

It is not the first time that Jones has injured his MCL. The running back sustained injuries to the area between 2017 and 2018.

A running back's knees are a critical component to their game, and the Packers' hierarchy may opt to play it safe rather than potentially exacerbate any injury.

It is a significant game and a crucial point of the season. The Packers are vying for the number one seed in the NFC, and the Rams have eyes on a divisional title and a possible bye in the playoffs.

The added ingredient of Stafford's return makes this game even spicier.

Stafford was the quarterback for the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2020, so the Packers are still accustomed to seeing him often.

Aaron Jones will want to be out there with his teammates and coaches. However, the Packers are likely guaranteed to be playing in January, and they may play the long game regarding Jones' health.

All eyes in Wisconsin will be transfixed on the running back's pre-game warmup.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by LeRon Haire