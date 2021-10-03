Aaron Rodgers had a poor opening game to start the NFL season in a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but the reigning NFL MVP has come back with a bang.

Rodgers has thrown six touchdowns and no interceptions in his last two games while having 516 passing yards. He had passer ratings of 145.6 and 113.3 in those two games.

To say he has put the critics behind him would be an understatement as we look ahead to the Packers clash with Pittsburgh at Lambeau.

Is Aaron Rodgers playing tonight vs Steelers in Week 4?

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is by all accounts playing on Sunday as he chases a record in the process.

Over his last two games, Rodgers has completed an incredible 75 percent of his throws as he moves back into his MVP form of last season. When Rodgers is locked in, no quarterback throws a better ball when in the pocket.

Since the Week 1 debacle, Matt LaFluer and his coordinators have done a good job of balancing the offense between runs and passes as well as taking some good shots down the field for good measure.

Still great at extending plays with his mobility, Mike Tomlin is going to have to keep Rodgers in the pocket on Sunday to avoid him racking up yards and touchdowns, otherwise it will be a long day at Lambeau.

With many media personalities unsure of how invested Rodgers is in this year after his statement during pre-season in which he stated that he was 50/50 on whether he would play or retire, this didn't sit well with several people.

After Week 1 those feelings only intensified but Rodgers has steadied the ship in recent weeks as he looks to have returned to his MVP form of 2020.

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "I love Pittsburgh.. it's a great blue collar tahn & Mike Tomlin is a fantastic coach who knows hot to lead & players love playing for" ~ @AaronRodgers12 on the Packers matchup with the Steelers this Sunday "I love Pittsburgh.. it's a great blue collar tahn & Mike Tomlin is a fantastic coach who knows hot to lead & players love playing for" ~@AaronRodgers12 on the Packers matchup with the Steelers this Sunday



For Ben Roethlisberger, the form line couldn't be more different. Big Ben looks every bit a 39-year-old quarterback in the first three weeks. Even the team's opening win over Buffalo was lucky and they have followed that up with two losses.

It is hard to see Green Bay not winning this one on Sunday and if Pittsburgh do, Roethlisberger will need to play one of his best games at Lambeau.

Rodgers chasing a record on Sunday

Rodgers is currently on 418 touchdown passes, which has him seventh on the all-time list, and with a decent game, Rodgers can go past Hall of Famer Dan Marino (420 TDs) and Phillip Rivers (421 TDs), who is currently fifth. So this game has a little extra incentive for Rodgers and the Packers.

