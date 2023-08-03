Aaron Rodgers made his blockbuster move to the New York Jets this offseason after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback restructured his contract last week and will take a $35 million pay cut.

Rodgers and the Jets agreed to a renewed two-year, $75 million deal. However, the New York faithful might have to wait a while before seeing him in action.

As per reports, Aaron Rodgers, despite being fully fit, will not make his Jets debut in the 2023 Hall of Fame game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, August 3.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reports claim that New York head coach Robert Saleh is not planning to field any of his starters in the opening game of the 2023 preseason. Hence, it's unlikely that 39-year-old Rodgers will be in action against the Browns.

Jets' backup QBs in the spotlight: Who will see game time in Aaron Rodgers' absence?

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson

Since Aaron Rodgers is unlikely to feature in the Hall of Fame game against the Cleveland Browns, the spotlight will be on backup Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The 24-year-old is expected to take the reins this preseason as he fights off competition from Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler for the backup slot.

Wilson is available for the game on Thursday. He featured regularly for the Jets at the start of the NFL last season before being benched due to a series of poor outings.

What channel is the Jets vs Browns game on? TV, live stream details for 2023 Hall of Fame Game

The Pro Football Hall of Fame matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns is scheduled to commence at 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game live on NBC.

NFL Football Operations @NFLFootballOps



Tune in at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The @ProFootballHOF Game between the @NYJets and @Browns kicks off the 2023 preseason TONIGHT!Tune in at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/Mwnc9xdrBp

Fans without access to cable can live stream the matchup on Peacock. The clash between the Jets and Browns is set to take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.