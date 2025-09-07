Is Aaron Rodgers playing today vs Jets? Steelers QB's status revealed for Week 1 clash

Aaron Rodgers had a respectable season in 2024 for the New York Jets, finishing the campaign with a 63% completion percentage. He passed for a total of 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games played.
New York finished with a 5-12 record, though, so Rodgers was unable to help the team end its 14-year playoff drought. Following the appointment of general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn, the Jets made the decision to release the seasoned quarterback.
Three months after he left the Jets, Rodgers put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Steelers, and he's now set to face his former team in his debut for Pittsburgh.
Will Aaron Rodgers play on Sunday vs. the New York Jets?
Rodgers is expected to spearhead the Steelers' attack from the first drive at MetLife Stadium today against his old team after practicing consistently throughout the week. All eyes will be on him to show that he still has what it takes to be the focal point of Mike Tomlin's offensive strategy in Pittsburgh this season.
Aaron Rodgers did not participate at all as the Pittsburgh Steelers concluded their preseason schedule in late August. However, there was never any doubt that he'd play once the regular season starts.
Given Rodgers' age and wealth of experience as a seasoned NFL quarterback, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin made the choice to keep him out of all three preseason games. Tomlin said he was satisfied with Rodgers' performance during joint sessions and training camp.
Rodgers dismissed the notion that he has something to show the Jets' decision-makers when he was asked on Wednesday about the importance of his return to New York to face the Jets in Week 1. He claimed that the major reason he is excited about the trip back to New York is that the game is the beginning of what might be his last NFL season.
How to watch the Jets vs. Steelers Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. CBS will broadcast the game, with play-by-play commentator Ian Eagle and color analyst JJ Watt calling the action.
Fans can also stream the game via FuboTV and NFL+.
Game info:
Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
TV: CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), JJ Watt (color analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)
Live Streaming: FuboTV, Paramount+ app, NFL+
