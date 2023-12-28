Is Aaron Rodgers playing tonight? Latest update on Jets QB's availability for Week 17 TNF vs. Browns

New York Jets franchise QB Aaron Rodgers has been in the news for the 2023 regular season. The four-time MVP suffered what looked to be a season-ending ACL tear in Week 1, but he has since toyed with the possibility of returning before the end of the year.

However, despite his best efforts, Aaron Rodgers will not play against the Cleveland Browns tonight. The New York Jets have been eliminated from postseason contention, so there's no point in Rodgers risking a re-injury by appearing before the end of the season.

This puts an end to a valiant effort to make the fastest return to action from a full ACL tear in the history of the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers' injury status for Thursday Night Football vs Browns

According to the New York Jets injury report, Aaron Rodgers is listed as OUT of the Thursday night football game versus the Cleveland Browns. Rodgers will not play any part in the game and will be watching from the sidelines.

According to Jets head coach, Robert Saleh, Rodgers ran the scout-team offense last Friday in an 11-on-11 period. The perennial Pro Bowler has been practicing only one or two days a week.

Furthermore, the franchise announced that backup QB Zach Wilson (concussion) is out for the second straight game, meaning Trevor Siemian will start again in the Thursday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns.

Week 17 TNF schedule: How to watch Jets vs. Browns live

The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns are set to face off in a Thursday night football game in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season. The game will be both teams' last in 2023.

The Cleveland Browns come into the game as significant favorites and are fresh off a routine Week 16 win over the Houston Texans. The Browns were led by veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who had himself a ball, throwing for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

As for the New York Jets, they, too, are coming off a win in Week 16. However, there was a much closer contest, as they triumphed over the Washington Commanders 30-28. Breece Hall was their best player in Week 16, as he rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns and racked up 96 receiving yards.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

