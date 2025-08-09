Is Aaron Rodgers playing tonight? Steelers QB's status revealed for preseason opener vs Jaguars

Aaron Rodgers joined the Steelers in June on a one-year deal, and he will now play in Pittsburgh for what is most likely the last year of his pro career.While the Steelers will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday to begin their 2025 preseason, Steelers supporters will have to wait a bit longer to see Rodgers play.According to head coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers will sit their starters, including Rodgers, in their opening preseason game. As a veteran in the league, the Steelers feel the quarterback doesn't need preseason reps to &quot;take off&quot; during the regular season.&quot;I’ve identified some guys that won’t be playing in this game this week. It has nothing to do with injury,&quot; Tomlin said on Thursday. &quot;They need less runway to take off, to be quite honest with you, because of their experience and where they are in their careers.&quot;Oftentimes, I preserve them through this process while providing more opportunities for those that need more preparation and more opportunity to display their talents.&quot;For his part, Rodgers is fine with Tomlin's decision to rest him for the first game of the preseason.&quot;I’m totally on board. If [Tomlin] wants me to play, I’ll play. If not, then I won’t,&quot; Rodgers said on Wednesday. &quot;Preseason football is not necessarily real football, because defenses don’t really do a lot.&quot;For Rodgers, being rested for a preseason game won't be an unfamiliar experience. The future Hall of Famer has played in just two preseason games since 2018.In addition to Aaron Rodgers, other Pittsburgh starters who will not be playing today include T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey. Will Howard, the team's rookie quarterback selected in the sixth round, will also be out of the game due to a broken finger on his right hand.With both Rodgers and Howard not expected to suit up, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson will share the quarterback workload for Pittsburgh. Also, it's possible that newly signed Logan Woodside will take a few snaps.How to watch the Steelers vs. Jaguars Week 1 preseason gameThe Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Pittsburgh Steelers today to begin their preseason campaign. Jags fans will have the opportunity to see Travis Hunter, the No. 2 draft pick who will play both wide receiver and cornerback, up close during this game.The Steelers vs. Jaguars preseason game, which is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, will not be broadcast nationally. Rather, it will be televised locally in Jacksonville by FOX 30 (WJAX) and Pittsburgh by CBS 2 (KDKA). Another option is to watch via streaming services like NFL+ or FuboTV.Game details:Date and Time: Saturday, Aug. 9 at 7:00 p.m. ETLocation: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FloridaTV: CBS 2 (Pittsburgh), FOX 30 (WJAX)Live Streaming: NFL+, FuboTV