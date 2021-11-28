Is Aaron Rodgers playing tonight vs Rams?

For Aaron Rodgers, this season has seen him miss more games than usual. He initially missed a game due to testing positive for COVID19 weeks ago.

Rodgers has recently been dealing with a toe injury and has missed all three practice sessions this week.

Will Aaron Rodgers play today against the Rams?

Rodgers will play later tonight and will lead the Packers into Lambeau Field for a massive clash against the Rams despite his lack of practice.

Rodgers picked up the injury last week as the Packers lost in a bruising and thrilling encounter to the Vikings. The Packers quarterback has a fractured toe, which he suggested was more painful than the classic turf-toe injury.

Nonetheless, Rodgers will take the field and play through the barrier in a game with massive playoff implications.

Rodgers to play through the pain

If anyone remembers the playoffs last season, Patrick Mahomes dealt with a turf toe that required surgery at the end. Mahomes experienced a lot of pain and trouble while trying to play with the injury.

Rodgers is a quarterback who can scramble, move around and make plays, and he might not have that capability today.

The weather is set to plummet in the frozen tundra, and cold temperatures could hurt Rodgers' performance. Rams' defensive stalwart Aaron Donald provided his opinion on Rodgers before the game:

“He doesn’t look like he has a toe injury. So, I don’t really believe it. He [is] playing good football.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay also chimed in with his take on the reigning MVP quarterback:

“It might’ve been painful for him, but he looked pretty mobile, pretty special, So, I don’t put much merit into that. He’s a great player and he sure looks every bit as good as he always has.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Rodgers would play and wouldn't be a hindrance, having not practiced all week. The Packers legend still took part in film sessions and meetings, so he should be prepared for the game.

It's the biggest game of the week and Rodgers will be desperate to perhaps further throw his name into the MVP race. The Rams and Packers share plenty of commonalities, and their two star quarterbacks will lead two brilliant offenses on the field.

Rodgers may be limited, but if he is healthy enough to play, there will be no excuses. It feels like a massive game for Rodgers and the Packers.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Aaron Rodgers was at practice relaying the calls to Jordan Love. So although he did not practice on his toe, Rodgers got the mental work.



Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Aaron Rodgers was at practice relaying the calls to Jordan Love. So although he did not practice on his toe, Rodgers got the mental work.

Matt LaFleur confirms Aaron Rodgers will start Sunday vs. Rams.

