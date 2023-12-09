Is Aaron Rodgers playing in Week 14? Latest on Jets QB for Texans showdown

The New York Jets had high expectations for the 2023 season and probably even held Super Bowl hopes. But things haven't gone as the squad had expected this season.

Due to their current five-game losing run, the Jets' chances of making the playoffs are little to none. Even though quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had surgery to fix a ruptured Achilles tendon, returned to practice last week.

After tearing it in the season's opening game, Rodgers has stated that he hopes to play again this season. However, he will not play when the Jets take on the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The veteran quarterback only made a limited practice participation when he returned last week, and he practiced in the same capacity this week on Thursday and Friday.

Sadly for the supporters of the New York Jets, it's more likely that Rodgers' next game will come in 2024 than in 2023. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Super Bowl champion's chances of playing again this season are "unlikely."

The speed at which Rodgers has healed from his Achilles tendon injury has surprised many, raising questions from some quarters about the injury's veracity. However, his quick recovery does not imply that he will return to the field anytime soon.

Furthermore, the four-time MVP stated that his return would also rely on New York's prospects of making the playoffs during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" at the end of November.

As we enter Week 14, the Jets are 4-8 and have had severe problems on both offense and defense. They won't make the playoffs unless they embark on a run of victories that must begin on Sunday when they face the Texans.

Who will start at quarterback for the Jets in Week 14 against the Texans?

Coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets said on Wednesday that quarterback Zach Wilson will start the team's Week 14 game against the Houston Texans.

"Our best chance to win is with Zach," Saleh said. "We're going to give him another chance to validate that. He's fired up. He came into my office on Monday, as I mentioned, and expressed his excitement at the possibility because he wants the ball.”

Since being selected by the Jets in the 2021 draft, Zach Wilson, who assumed Aaron Rodgers' starting role after injury, has only won 11 of his 31 starts. In that time, he only completed 56.6% of his passes and threw 25 interceptions compared to just 21 touchdowns. He has attempted 321 passes this season and thrown seven interceptions.