Is Adam Vinatieri the best kicker in NFL history

Adam Vinatieri would play 24 years in the NFL with two different teams. Vinatieri would start his career for New England Patriots where he would play ten years. He would finish his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts where he spent the last 14 years.

Vinatieri has not yet been selected into the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame but his time will be coming soon. Vinatieri was one of the most consistent kickers in NFL history. He has also brought home four Super Bowl Championships in his 24 year career.

How Adam Vinatieri became one of the best kickers in NFL history

In Adam Vinatieri's 24 year NFL career he would record five NFL seasons where he would make more than 90% of his field goals. His rookie season would be the only season that he would fall under 90% on extra points. Vinatieri would record five straight seasons without missing an extra point.

November 7, 2004



Adam Vinatieri throws the only pass of his career, a 4-yard TD pass to Troy Brown, on a fake FG.



Patriots go on to destroy the Rams (40-22)

Vinatieri has won AFC Special Teams player of the month five times throughout his 24 year career. He would also be selected to three Pro Bowls in his career. Vinatieri made it onto three First Team All-Pro lineups.

Vinatieri would be named to the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame first team All-2000s Team. He would be on the 1996 NFL All-Rookie Team, NFL 100 All Time Team and the 2015 NFL Top 100. Vinatieri would walk away with 19 player of the week awards.

During his ten years with the New England Patriots, Adam Vinatieri won three Super Bowl Championships. He would help New England win the Super Bowl in 2001, 2003 and 2004. Two years later, Vinatieri would bring home another Super Bowl ring in his first year with the Colts.

Adam Vinatieri is the all-time leader in the NFL in points scored with 2,673 total points. He is currently second in extra point attempts with 898. Vinatieri has made 599 field goals which puts him at the top of the list. Adam Vinatieri also owns the record for the most field goals attempted with 715.

In honor of Patriots-Raiders: @ABC6's own Don Coyne calls Adam Vinatieri's game winning kick in the 2001 Snow Bowl from the sideline.



Ladies and gentlemen, I give to you... the greatest sports reporter stand up I've ever seen.@ontheouts1 #Patriots #GoPats #NEvsLV pic.twitter.com/jFPcKWi4zM — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) September 26, 2020

When it comes down to if Adam Vinatieri is the best kicker in NFL history, he makes a good argument that he is at the top. Vinatieri's four Super Bowl Championships and all the records he owns puts him up there. If Adam Vinatieri gets inducted into the NFL Pro Football Hall-of-Fame he will go down as the best kicker in NFL history.