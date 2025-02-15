Is AJ Brown a free agent? Exploring Eagles WR's contract ahead of 2025 season

Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown is fresh off winning Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs in a beatdown by the NFC champions. The former Tennessee Titans wide receiver played his third season with the Eagles and should be ready to run it back under a new offensive coordinator following Kellen Moore's departure to New Orleans.

Following a successful 2024 season, Brown still has five more years left in his contract. He's not a free agent and wouldn't be until after the 2029 season. Brown was initially tied to the Eagles until 2027, but after signing a three-year, $96 million ($84 million guaranteed) extension in 2024, his contract will run through 2029.

AJ Brown will have a base salary of $1,170,000 and a signing bonus of $28,580,000 in 2025 while carrying a cap hit of $17,591,894, per Spotrac.

This is Brown's third contract in the league after getting a four-year, $5,652,368 deal as a rookie with the Tennessee Titans, a four-year, $100,000,000 extension in 2022; the most recent contract that should keep him in Philly for many years.

After helping the Philadelphia Eagles reach the playoffs in his first season with the team in 2022, AJ Brown was said to be unhappy with the team in 2023. The veteran denied all those rumors and stated he wanted to be there, which he confirmed with the extension.

In 2024, Brown caught 67 passes for 1,079 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Even though the wideout voiced his frustrations with his lack of targets, he still played a key role in the Eagles' Super Bowl win.

AJ Brown sends strong message his desire to dominate opponents

Two days after the Super Bowl win, AJ Brown took to Instagram to share a message about his goal on the field. The Ole Miss product described that his excitement for the championship lasted two days and was ready to get back to work to keep dominating opponents.

"I’ve never been a champion at the highest level before but I thought my hard work would be justified by winning it all. It wasn’t. My thrill for this game comes when i dominate. It’s the Hunt that does it for me.

"It’s when the Db drops his head and surrender because he can’t F with me . The Intense battles. Early mornings. Late nights. Sacrifices. I love putting smiles on peoples faces, don’t get me wrong but it just wasn’t what I thought it would be. It’s the journey that I love the most. BACK 2 Work!"

The Eagles have a target on their back now, but Brown is set to keep the competition on check.

