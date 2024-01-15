Is AJ Brown playing tonight? Latest on Eagles WR's injury for NFC Wild Card game vs Buccaneers

Monday night's Philadelphia Eagles wild-card game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is quickly approaching. However, for the 2022–2023 Super Bowl finalists, standout wide receiver AJ Brown will not play.

Brown has not recovered enough from a knee injury to be at 100%, thus it has been decided to rule him out even though he has been trying hard to be better promptly for the Wild Card round.

If the Eagles can defeat the Bucs tonight, they hope that their star receiver will be healthy enough to participate in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Since joining the Eagles, Brown has been an outstanding member and an integral part of the team's offensive scheme, so his absence is essentially a major blow.

The Eagles signed Julio Jones early in the season, and he is anticipated to be the starting wide receiver against the Bucs. Fans are looking forward to seeing how Jones, an experienced and talented player, will attempt to fill the opening left by AJ Brown.

"It was going to be a stretch for A.J. to play," head coach Nick Sirianni of Philadelphia stated on Saturday. "He prepared himself as much as he possibly could. He put up a fierce fight, doing everything in his power. He's not going to be able to rip it this week, unfortunately."

The former Ole Miss wide receiver hauled in 106 passes for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns by the end of the regular season.

If the Eagles win today, Brown is still in the running to play in the divisional round.

AJ Brown injury status: What happened to Eagles WR?

The 2019 NFL Draft second-round pick was injured early in a game against the New York Giants in Week 18. Brown was tackled by New York cornerback Nick McCloud after a short reception, forcing a fumble, and both of them fell to the ground.

After lying down on the field for several moments, the 26-year-old wide receiver cautiously made his way to the medical tent. After being escorted to the Eagles' locker room, he did not show up for the remainder of the game.

AJ Brown hasn't practiced with his teammates since the injury, and as a result, he will not be playing in Monday night's Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.