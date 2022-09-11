Is Allen Lazard playing this weekend? Injury update on Packers WR ahead of Vikings clash

Will Allen Lazard play this weekend? This is something that many Green Bay Packers fans want to know as they make the trip to watch their team take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Lazard suffered an ankle injury last week and missed all team practices in the week building up to the season opener. By his own admission, Lazard's injury took place when a defensive player from the Packers squad stepped on his ankle.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Allen Lazard is not practicing again today.



David Bakhtiari also isn't practicing. Unclear if it's a setback or a planned rest day. Allen Lazard is not practicing again today.

Although Lazard hopes that he will be able to recover in time, he is listed as doubtful for the weekend's game. Multiple reports around Green Bay are also pessimistic around Lazard's availability for the Vikings matchup.

Asked him if this is a long-term thing. Lazard asked what long-term is. I said Week 2.



Allen Lazard stopped for a couple questions and when asked what he needs to do to play Sunday, he said "pray." Asked him if this is a long-term thing. Lazard asked what long-term is. I said Week 2. Lazard said he doesn't look past tomorrow.

The Packers may have to take a late call on Lazard and decide whether they want to risk him for the game. However, it's unlikely that they will opt to play Lazard if it means that he could potentially face a longer spell on the recovery table. With the new crop of receivers they drafted this season, it seems likely that Allen Lazard will sit this one out.

Allen Lazard's stats from last season

Lazard had 513 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season. He averaged 12.8 receiving yards per reception. The 26-year-old made himself a useful outlet for MVP Aaron Rodgers.

With Davante Adams having left the Packers in the offseason, Lazard is considered the best receiver on the team. Rodgers has also referred to Lazard as his number one receiver this season. But the Green Bay faithful may have to wait another week before seeing the two of them link up together on the field.

There is much debate as to who will be the main target for the Packers this campaign. They drafted Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure this year and also signed Sammy Watkins. A healthy competition between receivers might prove a boon for Green Bay, with defenses struggling to plan for all of them.

The Packers may utilize their running game more this season. With Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, they have one of the best running back duos in the entire NFL. With Lazard likely out for this matchup, we will have to wait and see what they elect to do on the field.

