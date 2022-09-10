Is New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara playing against Atlanta Falcons this weekend?

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara came under controversy after being involved in a fight with a man in a Las Vegas club. Many claimed Kamara's 2022 season could be affected if the NFL authorities suspend him this season.

Week 1 of the regular season has started and Saints fans are wondering if Alvin Kamara will play this weekend.

The New Orleans Saints will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 11. The two teams will face each other at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is the home stadium of the Falcons.

The Saints and Falcons are the biggest rivals in NFL history, and football fans can't wait to see who wins their opening game this Sunday.

To beat the Falcons, the Saints must have their best players on the ground, and the suspension of Alvin Kamara could come as a big shocker for the team. According to ESPN, the hearing of Kamara's battery case has been postponed till September 29, which means he gets to start for the Saints in Week 1.

As previously reported, Kamara was told that he might face a six-game suspension this season. The 27-year-old-old running back is facing multiple charges, including a felony count of battery, after Kamara punched a man and injured him at a Las Vegas club.

It was the third time that the hearing was being delayed, and most probably his six-game suspension might shift to next year. To sum it up, Kamara will be playing against the Falcons this weekend.

Where to draft Alvin Kamara in 2022 fantasy football?

In fantasy football, situations can change quickly depending on how a player or team is currently faring. Kamara's 2022 season could be impacted by the ongoing probe.

If we disregard the results of his investigation, there are still additional aspects that make this player a less-than-ideal pick. He has missed a lot of games since his first year in 2017.

Kamara missed four games last season. He'll probably miss a few more this season.

Overall, Kamara is among the league's most dangerous players. He consistently puts up strong numbers, making him a top pick in the current draft. But, other issues plague his performance.

