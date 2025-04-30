Is Amari Cooper a free agent? Listing best landing spots for ex-Cowboys WR 

Amari Cooper spent the 2024 NFL season between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, where he struggled to find his place while the AFC East team went all the way to the AFC Championship Game. The Bills' wide receiver room was criticized for what some called a lack of depth, but they stayed afloat and competed at the highest level week in and week out.

Ad

Cooper is now looking for a new team as a free agent. This position appears to be covered around the NFL, but a bunch of organizations only have one wide receiver who can make a strong impact.

Amari Cooper has been a silent killer during his career, and while he's perhaps not the flashiest or loudest receiver, he can give teams solid performances when needed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He's not getting any younger, but several teams could benefit from having a player with his traits on the field.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Best Amari Cooper landing spots ahead of 2025 NFL season

#3. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have a clear WR1 in Marvin Harrison Jr. Other than that, they don't have a lot of weapons for Kyler Murray. Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch are ok, but they're not at Cooper's level.

Adding the veteran to the roster would help Harrison learn more about the game and the league, while Cooper could be used as a second weapon. They have another solid pass catcher in Trey McBride, but another solid option wouldn't hurt.

Ad

#2. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a similar position to the Cardinals. They have a solid option for WR1 in Jakobi Meyers and a terrific tight end in Brock Bowers. While Tre Tucker could rise to the challenge and become a solid alternative to Meyers, the Raiders would be a more dangerous team.

Then again, Cooper would be a strong veteran presence in the locker room while helping the younger guys develop. With Geno Smith under center, he should be fine.

Ad

#1. Los Angeles Chargers

The LA Chargers could also benefit from having a player like Amari Cooper on the roster. They enter the season in a seemingly better position than the Cardinals and Raiders, but they have the best quarterback of the three.

Justin Herbert's long throws could put Cooper in an excellent position to thrive. They have Ladd McConkey, who was their best wide receiver in 2024, but Quentin Johnston is still inconsistent and Mike Williams didn't have the best season with the New York Jets. This could be a good opportunity for the Chargers, as they aim at improving their 11-6 record from last season.

Which team do you think Amari Cooper should play for next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.