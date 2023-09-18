Is Amari Cooper playing tonight vs. Steelers? Browns WR's status explored

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is likely out of tonight's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns will likely be without their top target for tonight's crunch game against the playoff-hopeful Steelers.

Due to the injury, Deshaun Watson will likely be without his favorite target tonight. Hence, one of Cedric Tillman, David Bell, or Marquise Goodwin must step up in Cooper's absence.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

How did Amari Cooper perform in 2022?

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, Amari Cooper left the Dallas Cowboys via trade to join the Cleveland Browns. This move ended Cooper's three-and-a-half-year stint with the Cowboys. The Browns moved to pair Cooper with newly acquired franchise QB Deshaun Watson.

Cooper's move to the Browns occurred after speculation in Dallas that Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was furious with Cooper's lack of effort on the field. However, this remains pure speculation as Jones has never come out to question Cooper's commitment to the cause.

Cooper had a tremendous first season in Cleveland, putting up a stat line of 1,160 yards on 78 receptions and a career-high nine touchdown catches. He couldn't help lead the Browns to the playoffs but came mighty close.

What to expect from Amari Cooper and the Cleveland Browns in 2023

Amari Cooper is a four-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL's best receivers during his day. He has an excellent combination of speed and skill for his position. Cooper is the clear number-one pass-catching option in Cleveland, a distinction he lost during his last year in Dallas.

He has been on three NFL teams, but none have had a QB of Deshaun Watson's caliber. Browns' fans will hope their tandem makes the team a playoff contender for years.

As for the Cleveland Browns, you can expect the franchise to make yet another playoff push in 2023. The team is arguably more substantial than they were in 2022, and franchise QB Watson had an entire preseason for the first time in ages. That and the talent at the defensive side of the football should make for a fun season in 2023 for the Browns' faithful.