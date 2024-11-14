Is Amari Cooper playing today? Latest on Bills WR ahead of Week 11 clash vs Chiefs

As the Buffalo Bills prepare for an AFC showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, the status of wide receiver Amari Cooper has become a burning question. Cooper, a seven-time 1,000-yard receiver, whom the Bills acquired from the Cleveland Browns in mid-October, has battled a wrist injury since his second game with the team, leaving his availability for Sunday's critical clash in limbo.

Cooper injured his wrist while blocking a defender during the Bills' Week 8 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Amari Cooper was productive up to that point, catching five passes for 69 yards and one touchdown. However, the former fourth-overall pick has been unable to fully acclimate himself to Buffalo's offense due to the early injury setback.

However, according to Alex Brasky, Cooper is trending in the right direction.

Bills coach Sean McDermott spoke about the uncertainty surrounding Cooper's status on Nov 12:

"If I knew... I think some of it is pain tolerance and threshold," McDermott said. "We'll just see. I don't know the medical terms that you're looking for there. I just get my cues from [head athletic trainer] Nate [Breske] and we go from there."

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Cooper has been limited in practice since suffering the wrist injury in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks. He was listed as questionable but ultimately did not suit up for the Bills' Week 10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Amari Cooper's return is crucial after another rookie receiver was already ruled out

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Amari Cooper's potential return comes at a crucial juncture for the Bills offense. With rookie receiver Keon Coleman already ruled out for Sunday's game, and uncertainty surrounding the status of second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid, who suffered a knee injury last week, the need for Cooper is even more pronounced.

If Cooper is unable to go, the Bills will need to lean more heavily on the likes of Khalil Shakir and Dawson Knox in the receiving game.

The depth of Buffalo's pass-catching corps could be severely tested without Cooper in the lineup. This underscores the potential strain on Buffalo's passing attack if its prized mid-season addition is unable to suit up against Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs offense.

Fortunately for the Bills, Amari Cooper had an extended window to work toward a return, as Buffalo is coming off a bye week. However, the stakes couldn't be higher, as the Bills look to avenge their heartbreaking playoff loss to the Chiefs last season and solidify their standing atop the AFC.

