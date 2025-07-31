Is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing today? Lions WR's status for Hall of Fame game vs. Chargers explored

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a key offensive component of Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions. St. Brown has thrived in Detroit since he arrived ahead of the 2021 season, and he's only grown from strength to strength catching passes from Jared Goff.So, with the Lions set to go against the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 Hall of Fame Game, let's look at St. Brown's availability.Is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing today?No, Amon-Ra St. Brown is not playing in today's Hall of Fame Game. The Detroit Lions' standout pass catcher will be rested for the opening game of the preseason.According to Pro Football Network, Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the Lions will rest most of their key players in today's game. The franchise sees the game as a first live scrimmage rather than a matchup for starters.St. Brown isn't the only major name sitting out the contest. Lions' starting quarterback Jared Goff, tight end Sam LaPorta, wide receiver Jameson Williams, and more will sit out the contest. The NFC giants will use the game to give a run to camp standouts and depth players vying for a spot in the final 53-player roster.How did Amon-Ra St. Brown perform in 2024?Amon‑Ra St. Brown was a key part of the Lions' excellent regular-season showing in the 2024 campaign. St. Brown posted a stat line of 115 receptions, 1,263 receiving yards, and a career high 12 touchdowns. He even put up a solid stat line in the team's lone postseason game as they lost to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round. He recorded eight catches and 137 yards in the loss.Furthermore, St. Brown played a part in Jared Goff's MVP push. He acted as a safety blanket for his veteran QB as the duo helped their side to a 15-2 regular season record.So, the goal for the new campaign will be to prove that their showing in the last regular season wasn't a fluke. The Lions will also attempt to do better than posting a one-and-done record in the playoffs.However, they'll first have to navigate training camp and preseason games versus the Chargers, Falcons, Dolphins and Texans. Then, St. Brown and his teammates will play against the Green Bay Packers in the regular season opener.