Is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing tonight vs. Chiefs? Update on Lions WR ahead of 2023 NFL Week 1 clash 

Amon-Ra St. Brown has become an integral part of the Detroit Lions offense. The receiver will have a huge role to play if Dan Campbell's side has hopes of reaching the playoffs in the 2023 NFL season.

However, St. Brown has been recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered in training camp, leaving doubts over whether he will be available for the Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7.

On Monday, the Lions revealed that St. Brown took part in full practice sessions with the team. He looked in good spirits while training and is also listed as active on the Detroit roster.

Barring any late injury or setback, St. Brown will start against the Chiefs later on Thursday. The game is scheduled to commence at 8:20 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

What happened to Amon-Ra St. Brown?

Is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing tonight vs. Chiefs?

St. Brown reportedly suffered a mild ankle injury just a few days before the Lions' second preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in August. However, the receiver recovered well and Dan Campbell provided a positive update on the 23-year-old a week later.

Campbell initially suggested that St. Brown could feature in Detroit's final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. However, the head coach decided against risking the player while he was continuing his recovery.

Now, it appears that St. Brown has recovered completely and is ready to start in Detriot's 2023 NFL season opener against the Chiefs.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's stats in the 2022 NFL season

St. Brown finished the 2022 season with 1,161 yards and six touchdowns through the air on 106 receptions. He also added 95 rushing yards across 16 games, helping the Lions finish second in the NFC North with a 9-8 record.

However, Detroit failed to qualify for the playoffs despite posting a winning season.

St. Brown established a strong partnership with quarterback Jared Goff last year. Their link-up will be key for the Lions this season as well.