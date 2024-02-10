Is Andre Johnson in the Hall of Fame? All about former Texans WR’s accomplishments

Andre Johnson was one of his generation's finest wide receivers. The Miami Hurricanes alum played in the NFL for 14 years and made the Pro Bowl roster in seven seasons.

Andre Johnson is in the Hall of Fame, with the Houston Texans legend selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 class. With this, Johnson is set to become the first player to spend most of his playing career with the Texans to be enshrined in Canton.

Andre Johnson's NFL career timeline

The Houston Texans drafted Andre Johnson as the third overall pick of the 2003 Draft. That came after Johnson proved his worth as a member of the Miami Hurricanes at the collegiate level.

Johnson has a stellar rookie season, starting all 16 years in his first NFL season. Johnson amassed a stat line of 66 catches for 976 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 16 games. He helped the team to a 5-11 record, which could have been significantly worse without him on their roster. He earned an NFL All-Rookie Team selection for his efforts.

Johnson was one of the best pass catchers in the NFL for the rest of his time at Houston. He was regularly named to the Pro Bowl and led the league in numerous wide receiver-centric statistics. Johnson helped lead the Texans to two postseason nods in 2011 and 2012.

However, after being told that he wouldn't be a starter in the 2015 NFL season, Johnson was permitted to seek a trade, and if unsuccessful, he requested to be cut. Unfortunately, the perennial Pro Bowler couldn't attract a sufficient trade package, and he was released in March 2015.

Johnson enjoyed two one-season stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. He eventually announced his retirement in October 2016. He subsequently signed a one-day contract with the Texans to officially retire as a member of the franchise that drafted him way back in 2003.

Andre Johnson's NFL accomplishments

Andre Johnson was one of the most consistent players of his generation. The newly minted Hall of Famer has quite the NFL résumé.

Johnson earned two first-team All-Pro nods, two second-team All-Pro selections, and seven Pro Bowl selections. He is a two-time NFL receptions leader and two-time NFL receiving yards leader. He completed the receptions and receiving double in 2008.

Furthermore, Johnson owns two NFL records: most games with 100+ receptions in a season and most seasons with 100 plus receptions and 1,400+ yards. Johnson also owns numerous Texans' franchise records, notably most career receptions, career receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, seasons with 100+ receptions, and more. He is a worthy inclusion in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.