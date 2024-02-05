Is Andy Reid the oldest coach in the NFL? Listing the 5 oldest head coaches in the league

The 2023-24 NFL season is in its final stretch as we head towards the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the big game on Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Allegiant Stadium.

Andy Reid will be leading the Cheifs to their fourth Super Bowl since taking over the reins in 2013. However, fans have been curious to learn whether he is the oldest head coach in the NFL right now, following the departures of Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll.

5 oldest NFL head coaches in 2024

Jim Harbaugh has returned to the NFL as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers

#5. Jim Harbaugh, 60, Los Angeles Chargers

Harbaugh was born on Dec. 23, 1963. He was appointed as head coach of the Chargers last month.

Harbaugh recently led the Michigan Wolverines to the national championship title before making a return to the big league.

#4. Todd Bowles, 60, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bowles was born on Nov. 18, 1963. He was appointed as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023.

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Bowles led the team to the NFC South title. Tampa Bay beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round but lost to the Detroit Lions in the divisional round.

#3. Mike McCarthy, 60, Dallas Cowboys

McCarthy was born on Nov. 10, 1963. He has been the head coach of the Cowboys since 2020.

Dallas has reached the postseason in the past three seasons with McCarthy at the helm. However, the team has not only reached the divisional round once.

#2. John Harbaugh, 61, Baltimore Ravens

Harbaugh was born on Sept. 23, 1962. He has been serving as the head coach of the Ravens since 2008.

Harbaugh led Baltimore to the Super Bowl title in 2013, beating his brother Jim's San Francisco 49ers in the big game.

#1. Andy Reid, 65, Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid was born on Mar. 19, 1958, and is currently the oldest head coach in the NFL. He has been with the Chiefs since 2013.

Reid has led Kansas City to two Super Bowl wins and could add another feather to his cap soon when the Chiefs square off against the 49ers at Super Bowl 2024.