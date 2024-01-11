Is Andy Reid retiring? Chiefs HC makes stance clear ahead of playoffs

With NFL head coaches being fired and/or retiring, attention has turned to the Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid. The 65-year-old has flirted with the idea of retirement for the last couple of seasons, and given how many coaches have moved on over the last 48 hours, Reid's name has come up.

Now, when you have a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, there is no incentive to quit as you have a shot to at least make the Super Bowl and, at a bare minimum, make the playoffs.

But that hasn't stopped some questioning if Andy Reid is ready to retire from NFL coaching after 25 years in the profession.

Andy Reid makes stance clear on future

As the Chiefs embark on their 11th consecutive playoff campaign with Andy Reid in charge, it doesn't really make sense to question whether it's time for him to move on.

But with all the coaching changes that have happened, why not ask the question?

KSHB 41 News' Nick Jacbos floated it to Reid as the Chiefs gear up to face the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round.

So by the sounds of that, Reid isn't going anywhere any time soon, and given that Mahomes still has decades at the top level, we understand why.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes face toughest playoff path yet

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers

Normally, at this time of year, as the playoffs start, Reid's Chiefs have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and the Super Bowl path will go through Arrowhead.

But this year, things were a little different as the Chiefs' offense stuttered and spluttered at times due to the inconsistencies of the receivers and Mahomes.

The Chiefs finished with an 11-6 record, which was the most games lost in a regular season for Reid since 2017.

Now, if the Chiefs want to win yet another Super Bowl and make it three wins in five years, they will have to do something that they have never done in the Mahomes/Reid era, and that is play on the road in the postseason.

With the Super Bowl going through Baltimore, the Chiefs would have to travel to face Lamar Jackson at M&T Bank Stadium, which is daunting.

But before that, Reid, Mahomes, and the Chiefs must get past Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.