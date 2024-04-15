Is Anthony McFarland Jr. related to Booger McFarland? Exploring UFL Brahmas RB's family

Anthony McFarland Jr. has been in the spotlight after his impressive outings for the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL this season. Amid his strong run in the newly-formed league, fans have been curious to learn whether the running back is related to two-time Super Bowl winner Booger McFarland.

Anthony McFarland Jr. is not related to Booger McFarland by family. However, Booger's real name is Anthony Darelle McFarland, which led to the rumors about the Brahmas running back being his son.

All we know about Anthony McFarland Jr.'s personal life and football career

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

McFarland Jr. was born on March 4, 1998, to parents Toni and Anthony McFarland Sr., in Hyattsville, Maryland. He attended Ernest Everett Just Middle School and later went to DeMatha Catholic High School, where he took a liking to football.

McFarland Jr. committed to Maryland and redshirted his first year in 2017. In two seasons he played for the Terrapins, the running back racked up 1,648 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 245 carries. He also added 199 receiving yards and caught one touchdown.

After forgoing his final two seasons with Maryland, McFarland Jr. declared for the 2020 NFL draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the fourth round.

McFarland Jr. played four seasons with the Steelers and racked up 146 rushing yards and 237 kickoff yards across 17 games but didn't score a touchdown in the NFL.

After being released by the Steelers, Anthony McFarland Jr. signed for the UFL's San Antonio Brahmas in February 2024.

A glimpse into Booger McFarland's personal life

Booger McFarland was born on Dec. 18, 1977, in Winnsboro, Louisiana. He and his two siblings were raised by their mother, Nancey Faye, after his father left the family to fend for themselves when he was six.

Nancey passed away in 2005 due to a heart attack, aged 50. Since then, McFarland has been working with the American Heart Association to educate the community on preventing heart disease and raising funds to further the cause.

McFarland, who played eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, won a Super Bowl ring with each franchise.

Booger married his longtime partner Tammie in 2008. The couple has two children together.

