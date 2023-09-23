Is Anthony Richardson playing against Ravens? Colts QB’s Week 3’s status explored

Quarterback Anthony Richardson entered the NFL with the most doubts about his ability. He undoubtedly has the highest ceiling of any quarterback drafted, but there were concerns about his accuracy.

Despite their reservations, the Indianapolis Colts took a chance on him and drafted him with the fourth overall pick. So far, it appears that their decision was correct, but Richardson has got hurt in both the games he has played this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Anthony Richardson play in Week 3?

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

Last week in the 31-20 win against the Houston Texans, Richardson suffered a concussion and didn't finish the game. He was put in the concussion protocol and was uncertain to play in Week 3.

As per the latest updates, Anthony Richardson has not recovered fully, and will not play in Week 3. This is a blow for the Colts, who surprised many with how well they started the season.

Gardner Minshew will be the starting quarterback for them against the Baltimore Ravens, while Richardson is expected to return in Week 4.

Expand Tweet

For managers seeking a trade to replace a player make sure to use Sportskeeda's fantasy football trade analyzer.

Anthony Richardson is off to a great start in the NFL

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

Out of all the quarterbacks that were drafted this year, Richardson has so far looked the best. Despite not having Jonathan Taylor, the Colts rookie has done well in leading the offense.

In two games, Richardson has thrown for 279 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He has also rushed for 75 yards on 13 carries for three rushing touchdowns.

His numbers would have been a lot better had he not gotten hurt in both games. Hopefully, once he's back in Week 4, Richardson will be able to stay healthy and finish games for his team.

Moreover, Jonathan Taylor could be back on the field to play in Week 5, and that will further aid the 21-year-old rookie quarterback. As for this week against the Ravens, Colts fans will hope that Gardner Minshew pulls off a miracle.

Thinking of using a player in Week 2 fantasy lineups? Make sure to consult Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer first.