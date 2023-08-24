Is Anthony Richardson playing today vs. Eagles? Week 3 NFL preseason update on Colts QB

Last week, the Indianapolis Colts named Anthony Richardson their starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season. The 21-year-old rookie impressed in training camp and will lead the team's offense for the upcoming campaign.

According to Colts head coach Shane Steichen, Richardson will start as the Colts' quarterback for their Week 3 preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The contest will give the signal caller one last preseason game under his belt before the start of the regular season.

Richardson started in Indy's preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills. He threw seven of 12 passes for 67 yards as the Colts suffered a 23-19 defeat.

However, Richardson sat out last week's preseason game against the Chicago Bears leading to suggestions that he might have picked up an injury before the regular season. Nonetheless, he is listed as fit and available for Thursday's clash against Philadelphia.

Here's all you need to know about the Week 3 preseason game between the Colts and Eagles:

Date: Thursday, Aug. 24

Thursday, Aug. 24 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Radio: 94WIP

94WIP Location: Lincoln Financial Field

Anthony Richardson's stats in the 2022 College Football season

Former Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson had a fabulous 2022 season with the Florida Gators. He racked up 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns on 176 passes with a 53.8% pass completion rate.

Richardson also added 654 rushing yards on 103 carries with nine touchdowns on the ground. He led the Gators to a fifth-place finish in the SEC East, with a 6-6 record in the regular season.

Across three seasons in Florida, Richardson recorded 3,105 yards and 24 touchdowns on 215 passes. He also managed 1,116 rushing yards on 161 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Richardson fourth overall in the 2023 NFL draft. After looking sharp in training camp and preseason, it will be interesting to see how the quarterback fares in the upcoming regular season.

