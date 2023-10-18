Is Anthony Richardson out for the season? Colts QB’s injury status explored

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts confirmed that their star quarterback Anthony Richardson is set to undergo shoulder surgery, which will cut short his 2023 NFL rookie season.

Richardson injured his right shoulder during a running play in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. He fell hard after being tackled by Titans linebacker Harold Landry in the second quarter and needed to be helped back onto his feet.

The Colts announced that Richardson was out for the remainder of the game and he was replaced by Gardner Minshew. However, there were fears that the rookie quarterback might have sustained big damage to his shoulder.

Scans later revealed that Richardson suffered a Grade 3 acromioclavicular (AC) joint sprain. He will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder and, unfortunately, miss the rest of the 2023 season.

In his rookie season, Richardson completed 50 of his 84 passes for 577 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 136 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground across four games.

If the recovery from his shoulder surgery goes well, Richardson should be able to return for the Colts at the start of the 2024 NFL season.

Anthony Richardson's injury history

Prior to his shoulder injury against the Titans, Richardson suffered a Grade 1 Head Cranial Concussion in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. He missed one game before returning to face Tennessee in Week 4.

On Oct. 30, 2021, Richardson suffered a similar Grade 1 Head Cranial Concussion in a college football game against Georgia while playing for the Florida Gators. However, he was listed as an emergency quarterback for their clash against South Carolina the following week.

On Nov 27, 2021, Richardson suffered a torn meniscus in his knee during a game against Florida State. The injury required him to have surgery which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Anthony Richardson's contract details

As per reports, Richardson signed a four-year, $33,994,031 contract with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. The deal included a $21,722,932 signing bonus and $33,994,031 in guaranteed money.